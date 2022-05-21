ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Siemens Gamesa announces more layoffs in Hutchinson

By George Lawson
kfdi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has announced more layoffs at plants in Kansas and Iowa. The company has laid off 92 workers at its nacelle assembly facility in Hutchinson, where 69 jobs had been...

www.kfdi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfdi.com

Threat made against Wichita mayor and councilman

Wichita police are investigating a threat made toward Mayor Brandon Whipple, and Councilman Brandon Johnson. The threat reportedly makes a reference to the new world order, and said Whipple and Johnson would die if they selected a new police chief. No more details have been made public so far.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Threats made against Wichita mayor, city council member and interim chief

Wichita police are investigating a threat that was made to Mayor Brandon Whipple, City Council member Brandon Johnson and Interim Police Chief Lem Moore. The threat was received Monday morning through an anonymous internet platform, and a Wichita police officer was made aware of the threat. Police said the message threatened Mayor Whipple and Council Member Johnson if they appoint a new police chief. A similar message was received the previous week, directed at Interim Police Chief Lem Moore, telling him to leave Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Flood watch issued for south central Kansas

Showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy rains to south central and southeast Kansas for the early part of the week. Rain was starting to move north from Oklahoma into southern Kansas on Monday afternoon, and widespread rainfall is expected through Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Fort Madison, IA
Fort Madison, IA
Business
City
Madison, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Business
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Business
kfdi.com

At least 15 dead in Texas school shooting

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school. Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in...
TEXAS STATE
kfdi.com

Wichita man sentenced for woman’s death from 2020

50-year-old Robert Bruce Mans Jr., of Wichita, was sentenced for a woman’s death from 2020. He pled guilty on April 18. Mans was sentenced to 228 months on one count of voluntary manslaughter and 43 months for one count of aggravated battery. Mans will also have to register as a violent offender.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Extra security at Maize High after threat

Extra security will be on hand at Maize High School today after a threat was made. A Crime Stoppers tip came in Monday night, saying a student would bring a gun to school. Officials say there is nothing to indicate a valid threat, but students may be searched on their way in.
MAIZE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Wind Power
kfdi.com

Man shot by officers in Junction City confrontation

A Junction City man was hospitalized in intensive care after being shot several times by a police officer after a chase and confrontation late Saturday. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said officers were called to a Junction City home around 5:15 p.m. on a report that a man was waving a handgun outside a home and threatening two women inside. Police saw the man leaving the area and chased him on foot, then they heard gunshots coming from his direction and saw that he was pointing a gun at them. One officer caught up with the suspect between two houses in the 600 block of West 11th, and during a confrontation the officer shot the man several times.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
kfdi.com

Threat investigated at Maize High School

There was extra security at Maize High School after a threat about a student bringing a gun to school on Tuesday. The threat was received Monday night through a Crime Stoppers tip. Maize police officers were present at the school during the day, but it was believed that the threat was not credible.
MAIZE, KS
kfdi.com

May 22, 2022

Man shot by officers in Junction City confrontation. A Junction City man was hospitalized in intensive care after being shot several times by a police officer after a chase and confrontation late Saturday. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said officers were called to a Junction. Bradley Fair Announces Lineup for...
JUNCTION CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy