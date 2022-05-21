Siemens Gamesa announces more layoffs in Hutchinson

Wichita police are investigating a threat that was made to Mayor Brandon Whipple, City Council member Brandon Johnson and Interim Police Chief Lem Moore. The threat was received Monday morning through an anonymous internet platform, and a Wichita police officer was made aware of the threat. Police said the message threatened Mayor Whipple and Council Member Johnson if they appoint a new police chief. A similar message was received the previous week, directed at Interim Police Chief Lem Moore, telling him to leave Wichita.
Comments / 0