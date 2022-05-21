Siemens Gamesa announces more layoffs in Hutchinson

A Junction City man was hospitalized in intensive care after being shot several times by a police officer after a chase and confrontation late Saturday. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said officers were called to a Junction City home around 5:15 p.m. on a report that a man was waving a handgun outside a home and threatening two women inside. Police saw the man leaving the area and chased him on foot, then they heard gunshots coming from his direction and saw that he was pointing a gun at them. One officer caught up with the suspect between two houses in the 600 block of West 11th, and during a confrontation the officer shot the man several times.

