Apart from Brad Marchand and Tom Wilson, few players are as polarizing as the Colorado Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri, who once again stirred up controversy in Game 3 of the team’s second-round series against the St. Louis Blues. With a loose puck up for grabs in front of the Blues’ net, Kadri and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen barrelled towards the goal, with a series-ending injury to goaltender Jordan Binnington the unfortunate result of the ensuing collision in the crease. Each team understandably took opposing views of the incident, with Kadri’s spotted disciplinary history a significant factor in those outside the Avalanche organization unwilling to give him the benefit of the doubt.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO