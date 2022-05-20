Harker Heights officers investigating Thursday night shooting

Officers in Harker Heights are investigating a shooting after a victim with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital.

The city said the shooting occurred Thursday evening around 11:20 p.m. near Central Texas Expressway access road and South Ann Blvd. The victim was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

"The victim is recovering and in stable condition," said officials. "The victim stated the unknown persons were in a dark color four door sedan and unknown make."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

"The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time," said officials.