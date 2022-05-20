ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harker Heights, TX

Harker Heights officers investigating Thursday night shooting

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0flCEX3a00

Officers in Harker Heights are investigating a shooting after a victim with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital.

The city said the shooting occurred Thursday evening around 11:20 p.m. near Central Texas Expressway access road and South Ann Blvd. The victim was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

"The victim is recovering and in stable condition," said officials. "The victim stated the unknown persons were in a dark color four door sedan and unknown make."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

"The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time," said officials.

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Police respond to shots fired call in addition to shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a call of shots fired and one shooting which occurred Tuesday afternoon. At 12:16 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Fryers Creek Drive. No victims were found at this location. Shell casings were found in the roadway.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Search underway for Bryan burglary suspect

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary. Officers responded at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday to a Burglary of Habitation in Progress in the 3100 block of Red Robin Loop. The resident confronted the burglary suspect. The burglary suspect fired a...
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Harker Heights, TX
News Channel 25

Waco police: Fatal crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

WACO, Texas — A 65-year-old Waco man is dead after a fatal car crash Monday, officials said. At 9:54 a.m. that morning, officers were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Elm Street on reports of a crash, according to the Waco Police Department. A man was reported to have...
WACO, TX
KCEN

65-year-old man identified in deadly Waco crash

WACO, Texas — On Tuesday, the Waco Police Department identified the 65-year-old man who died after a crash caused by him experiencing a medical episode while driving, according to police. Police said they were dispatched around 9:54 a.m. after Armando Topete of Waco crashed into four parked and unoccupied...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in Waco fatal crash identified

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a medical episode leads to a crash. Waco Police officers were dispatched at 9:54 a.m. Monday near the 1200 Block of Elm Street, when the driver – identified as 65-year-old Armando Topete, of Waco – had a medical episode and crashed into four parked and unoccupied vehicles.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect identified in Temple robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) – UPDATE: The suspect in custody from a Temple robbery has been identified. Around 4:36 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a robbery at the 3000 block of Thonton Lane. A man wearing a ski mask, a black hoodie and black jeans threatened the clerk with a handgun and took cigarettes and money.
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Central Texas#Police#Criminal Investigations#Violent Crime
KWTX

Boy who shot McGregor man surrenders to authorities; will be charged as juvenile

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - McGregor Police Lieutenant Ron McCurry has confirmed to KWTX the 16-year-old boy suspected in a Friday evening shooting that left his sister’s boyfriend in critical condition has turned himself in to authorities in Bellmead, Texas. The boy is being charged as a juvenile and his...
fox44news.com

Capital murder trial in death of Temple woman begins

Bell County, Tx (FOX 44) – Jury selection has been completed in the capital murder trial of a 39-year-old man accused of attacking a Temple woman and leaving her duct-taped to a chair. Christopher Romel Henry has remained in the Bell County Jail under a $1,283,000 bond on the...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple Police arrest suspect after robbery early Sunday morning

TEMPLE, Texas — One man was arrested after an alleged aggravated robbery early Sunday, according to the Temple Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to the 3000 block of Thornton Lane around 5:46 a.m., where the suspect had stolen an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes. The suspect...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Two hospitalized in Bryan shooting

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Bryan. Several Bryan Police officers responded Friday evening to the area of Pepper Tree Drive and Sprucewood Street. Residents were told to avoid this area. Two people with gunshot wounds were found, and they...
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KBTX.com

College Station Fire investigating early morning apartment fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire in the 400 block of Harvey Road. College Station Police say they received calls just after 4:00 a.m. about reports of smoke in the apartment. When firefighters arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke and an active fire according to CSPD.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Man dies after he suffered medical episode, crashed into 4 vehicles in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives investigating a deadly wreck say Armando Topete, 65, of Waco, experienced a medical episode and crashed into four parked and unoccupied vehicles. Waco Fire Department firefighters had to pull the man and his 83-year-old female passenger out of the car. Both were...
KWTX

Shots fired during domestic disturbance at Waco apartment complex

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department officers are investigating after a suspect in a domestic disturbance fired a weapon at the Ashton Apartments complex in the 5100 Block of Hawthorne Drive Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the complex at about 5:21 p.m. and learned a suspect fired at...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Firearms stolen in Waco robbery

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Firearms were stolen from a Waco residence in an early morning robbery. Officers were called at 1:17 a.m. Monday, and were dispatched near the 2200 block of Trinity Drive. Police say the suspects entered a garage and pointed a gun at the victim. The...
WACO, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy