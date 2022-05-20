UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Predictions | Jab, Cross, Hook

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton enters this NBA offseason as a restricted free agent. There is a chance Deandre Ayton has played his final game in a Phoenix Suns uniform. Because the Suns did not extend the five-year, rookie-scale max extension to Ayton before last season, the former No. 1 overall pick out of Arizona could be playing for a new team next year. Though Phoenix has the opportunity to match any offer sheet he garners in his restricted free agency, Ayton’s agent Bill Duffy expressed how disappointed they are with the Suns right now.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO