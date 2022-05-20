ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Predictions | Jab, Cross, Hook

By BetSided Staff
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

The UFC is on ESPN this weekend with the return of former Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm!. BetSided's Iain MacMillan and Reed Wallach set the stage for UFC...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Warriors: Charles Barkley backing off his Golden State hate is pathetic

Charles Barkley backing off his hatred of the Golden State Warriors is just not acceptable. There are few human beings on television who despise the Golden State Warriors more than Charles Barkley does. His utter disdain of the Western Conference powerhouse and their delightful fanbase have been well-documented on the...
NBA
FanSided

Green On The Greens: Top Picks For Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge kicks off this week and the "Green on the Greens" show has you covered. Iain MacMillan and Cody Williams give their best bets for the tournament. Both MacMillan and Williams picked players at least +2000 or longer. This tournament comes off the heels of the PGA Championship, which was won by Justin Thomas this year.
GOLF
FanSided

Watch: Mavs vendor trips Steph Curry and Warriors fans are furious

At the end of the first half, Steph Curry tripped on the leg of a Dallas Mavericks vendor, and Golden State Warriors fans were not happy. The Western Conference Finals has now arrived in Dallas, with the Golden State Warriors walking into the American Airlines Center with a 2-0 series lead. But in the first half of Game 3 on Sunday, May 22 was tightly contested. But, Warriors fans received a scare in the closing seconds.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Holm
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 favorites to trade for Reds pitcher Luis Castillo

Expect to see these five teams mentioned in any future MLB rumors involving a trade for Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo. The MLB rumors about Luis Castillo possibly getting traded from the Cincinnati Reds began the moment the 2021 season ended. Despite a nice season last year, it was clear the Reds were looking to shed some salary, and dealing one of their prized starting pitchers was a strong possibility.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Deandre Ayton on his free-agent status with the Suns: ‘We’re disappointed”

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton enters this NBA offseason as a restricted free agent. There is a chance Deandre Ayton has played his final game in a Phoenix Suns uniform. Because the Suns did not extend the five-year, rookie-scale max extension to Ayton before last season, the former No. 1 overall pick out of Arizona could be playing for a new team next year. Though Phoenix has the opportunity to match any offer sheet he garners in his restricted free agency, Ayton’s agent Bill Duffy expressed how disappointed they are with the Suns right now.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

254K+
Followers
479K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy