Green Bay, WI

JJ Molson: Waived by Green Bay

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Packers waived Molson on Friday. Molson spent the entire 2021 season on the Packers' practice squad...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Russell Wilson's former teammate K.J. Wright predicts Broncos will finish last in the AFC West in 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason may be the craziest in NFL history, and a big reason why is because of the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos made huge additions via trade and free agency, and the Kansas City Chiefs have already established themselves as a perennial contender. With four legitimate teams in this division, it's anyone's guess who will end up on top next season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Steelers GM search: Team will choose from these six candidates after concluding interview process, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed their general manger interviews and will choose Kevin Colbert's successor from the group of six candidates who received second interviews, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Here are the six candidates who received second interviews. Four of the candidates were external, while two candidates are currently...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph diplomatic in discussing Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' QB competition

As expected, Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph fielded questions about Steelers' first-round pick Kenny Pickett during Pittsburgh's first day of OTAs. Both quarterbacks provided diplomatic answers regarding Pickett, who will compete with both players this summer to become Ben Roethlisberger's initial successor. Trubisky, a former first-round pick for the Bears...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Absent from start of OTAs

Murray is not present Monday for the start of Arizona's voluntary OTAs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Cardinals won't begin mandatory mini-camp until mid-June, and it looks as though Murray may remain away from the team until then as he continues to angle for a contract extension. Murray, who had his fifth-year option picked up by Arizona in April, has made it clear that he's dissatisfied with his current contract situation, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN even reporting that the quarterback could be unwilling to suit up Week 1 without a new deal. While no agreement on an extension has been reached, the Cardinals did extend an olive branch to Murray by trading for former Oklahoma teammate Marquise Brown from Baltimore, a move which helps to make up for the fact that DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) will miss the first six games of the season.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Stuck with loss in quality start

Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six. The four free passes were a season high for Rodon, but he still tossed 68 of 100 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year. The southpaw will take a 3.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB through 44.2 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No restrictions for OTAs

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne (foot) is a full-go for all practice activities at OTAs, NFL.com reports. Etienne, a 2021 first-round pick, missed his entire rookie season due to a left Lisfranc injury, but he now appears to be fully healthy. That recovery timetable lines up, as the running back stated he was at 85-90 percent form back in April. Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports Etienne participated in passing drills while fully dressed Monday, working with quarterback and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. With James Robinson recovering from an Achilles tear and unable to participate in OTAs, Etienne will receive an opportunity to handle the majority share of No. 1 practice reps, as long as he avoids any setbacks. Both running backs stand to be involved on offense when healthy, but it remains to be seen if Robinson will be available for the start of the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Nursing a hamstring injury

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Penny is resting a slight hamstring issue during the start of Seattle's voluntary OTAs, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. Penny agreed to a one-year, $5.75 million contract this offseason to return to Seattle after finishing with 119 carries for 749...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Leaves start with injury

Peralta was removed from Sunday's start against Washington with an apparent right shoulder injury, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The right-hander gave up two singles and a double to open the fourth inning before gesturing toward the back of his right shoulder and exiting the game. Overall Peralta gave up five runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk over three innings, and he'll likely see his record fall to 3-2 with the Brewers facing a significant deficit. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Begins skating

Krug (lower body) was on the ice for Monday's game-day skate, just the second time the blueliner has skated during his recovery, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. The fact that Krug has just begun skating effectively rules him out versus Colorado on Monday but the blueliner is clearly making strides in his return to action. Whenever the Michigan native is given the all-clear, he should get back to logging big minutes for the Blues, including running the No. 1 power-play unit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Stuart Fairchild: Recalled, starting in center

Fairchild was recalled by the Giants from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. Fairchild was acquired by the Giants on May 14 after being designated for assignment by the Mariners. With Austin Slater (wrist) on the injured list, Fairchild will have an immediate chance to contribute as he is starting in center field and hitting ninth against the Mets on Monday. Across 80 plate appearances at Triple-A, he hit .234/.388/.469.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Taylor Motter: Returned to Triple-A

Motter was returned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Motter joined the Reds for their three-game series in Toronto this past weekend after four players were placed on the restricted list Friday. He appeared in two games while going 1-for-6 at the dish. With Cincinnati returning to the United States and getting all of the players back from the restricted list in advance of its four-game series with the Cubs that begins Monday, Motter will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster in addition to the 40-man rosters.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Not starting Tuesday

Farmer (general soreness) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. Farmer will take a seat for the second game in a row due to the injury, which is believed to be a minor concern. Matt Reynolds will replace Farmer at shortstop Tuesday and bat ninth for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Steven Souza: DFA'd by Seattle

Souza was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Sunday. Souza was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on May 13 and went 3-for-19 with an RBI and eight strikeouts in six games for Seattle, but he's now been removed from the 40-man roster. Sam Haggerty had his contract selected in a corresponding move.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Kevin Padlo: Heads to big leagues

The Giants called up Padlo from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday. He'll join San Francisco as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for first baseman Brandon Belt (knee), who was moved to the 10-day injured list. Wilmer Flores and Darin Ruf are the main candidates to pick up work at first base while Belt is on the shelf, so Padlo is likely to serve as corner-infield depth while he's up with the parent club.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Erik Swanson: Continues setback-free in recovery

Swanson (elbow) continued to throw over the last several days without any setbacks, leaving him on track to return from the injured list when first eligible Sunday, Craig Forde of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais continues to hear nothing but good things about Swanson's rehab process. The 28-year-old, who'd produced...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sergio Romo: Rings up third hold

Romo was credited with his third hold in a win over the Athletics on Monday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he issued a walk. Romo has quickly logged five appearances since coming off a month-long stay on the injured list May 13, recording a pair of holds while posting scoreless efforts in four of those outings. The seemingly ageless veteran now sports a sterling 1.35 ERA and 0.75 WHIP across 6.2 innings over seven appearances overall.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: No. 1 catching job reopens

Bart will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Padres. Bart was on the bench for four of the Giants' last five games and appeared to be moving into the No. 2 role behind the plate, but he should now have some temporary security atop the depth chart after Curt Casali (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Saturday. For the season, Bart is batting a disappointing .169 with four home runs in 86 plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

