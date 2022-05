The Pullman Police Department and the Pullman School District officials are reviewing their active shooter response protocols in the wake of the school shooting in Texas. Chief Gary Jenkins has issued a statement reassuring the public that his department and the school district remain committed to proactively train for an active shooter. Chief Jenkins says his officers are prepared to take immediate action to neutralize any threat to public safety. The PD and school district will review their active shooter protocols to ensure that they would have been an effective response to the Texas shooting. Chief Jenkins says the PPD and school officials will never top working to improve community safety.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO