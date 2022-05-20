ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah boy dies after being buried under sand dune at state park

By SAM METZ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 13-year-old Utah boy died from his injuries a day after a sand dune he was digging in collapsed and buried him at a state park, officials said Monday. The boy had been digging a tunnel into the dune at southern Utah's Coral...

