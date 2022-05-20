H.R. Pufnstuf Cosplay Convention ‘Kroftt Kon’ Lands In Orinda This Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- Family and friends of a professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, who was killed last week in a shooting while visiting Austin, Texas, want her to be remembered for her incredible talent as an athlete and her compassion for all who met her within the sport as well as beyond. "I definitely recognize seeing another strong woman out there. I want to ride with them and I very much was like, I want to ride with her," said Libby Caldwell, a friend of Wilson. "We always saw that she was strong."Caldwell became friends with Wilson, who everyone called "Mo,"...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO