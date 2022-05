(Washington, DC) – Today, one day after the DC Council approved Mayor Bowser’s budget, which will allow the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to hire 347 officers in Fiscal Year 2023, the Mayor and MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III celebrated officers at MPD’s 22nd Annual Awards Ceremony. The Mayor specifically spoke about the importance of having a police department that represents and reflects the community it serves, which MPD has been able to accomplish by focusing on hiring DC residents and women and, intentionally, ensuring officers learn about DC history and culture.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO