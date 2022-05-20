Sign of summer: Erie Canal opens to boaters

ALBANY N.Y. — A new Regents exam scheduled for next week has been canceled because of potentially traumatizing content in the test in light of a mass shooting in Buffalo, the Department of Education wrote in a letter to school administrators Tuesday. The new United States History and Government...
Rochester, N.Y. — A warm weather staple returns this week in Rochester. The first event in the popular food truck rodeo will be held at the Rochester Public Market on Wednesday, May 25. The reggae band iGNITE will perform. Attendees are encouraged to carpool, walk, bike, or use public...
Rochester, N.Y. — The city of Rochester made improvements to the Genesee River on Sunday. In a seasonal cleanup, city workers spent much of the day pulling debris and downed trees from the river. Crews were set up at the four main bridge sites in downtown Rochester working away.
Rochester, N.Y. — Singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder - a Rochester native - will appear on national television for the first time this week. Ponder will be a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, May 25. Ponder, who is currently touring Canada, recently worked as Monroe County public...
Penfield, N.Y. — Tuesday was Grievance Day across New York state - giving people a chance to challenge their property assessment. Penfield was just one of many communities that did a town-wide reassessment this year. The reassessment is aimed at leveling the playing field for taxes. But some homeowners...
Chili, N.Y. — The Town of Chili is holding a vigil in memory of Brittanee Drexel. The Chili teen disappeared while on spring break in South Carolina on April 25, 2009. She was 17. Last week, police made an arrest in her case, charging Raymond Moody with rape, kidnapping,...
Rochester, N.Y. — Wegmans Food Markets is giving back to the Buffalo community in a big way after the tragedy at Tops. Through the Wegman Family Charitable Foundation, the company is donating $400,000 to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor Fund and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, to help support the victims, their families, and the community.
Newark, N.Y. - Four people have now been charged in the brutal attack of a teenager with autism. Since they were taken into custody in the last few days, the suspects have been released on appearance tickets. Sixteen-year-old Caleb Davenport was approached last Thursday near the Erie Canal by what...
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe Community College welcomed Gov. Kathy Hochul and other local leaders Monday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the Finger Lakes Workforce Development (FWD) Center. The $11.4 million 50,000-square-foot center, located on the fifth and sixth floors of MCC's Downtown Campus, will serve as a...
After the tragedy in Buffalo, officials at Tops said they spent the next 24 to 36 hours helping associates process what took place. The president of Tops said the company immediately shifted their focus to survivors and the community. Volunteers have shown up to show their support and help out the community.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Six people, including three children, are without a home after a fire severely damaged it in Rochester Sunday evening. Rochester fire crews responded to the fire on Smith Street at 6:30 p.m. Officials said there were initial reports of a person trapped in the home but...
Gates, N.Y. — A crash on Route 490 is under investigation. This happened near the 531 split Tuesday afternoon. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the sedan hit an exit sign and a guardrail then left the road and struck two light poles. The 31-year-old male driver from...
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are still hoping new leads will turn up in the cold case of a Macedon woman, who disappeared 28 years ago. 38-year-old Sandra Sollie, who was pregnant at the time of her disappearance, was last seen on May 23, 1994. Her wallet was discovered in a hedge in Rochester, and her dog's tags were found in a trash can at a car wash in Penfield.
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of veterans received a warm welcome home at the Greater Rochester International Airport on Sunday. It's described as the trip of a lifetime - 56 veterans from the Rochester area were flown home by Honor Flight Rochester after spending time in Washington, D.C. The group visited historic monuments and memorials to reconnect with fellow services members and reflect together.
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman was sitting in her car with her child Friday morning when someone shot up her car. The woman said she and her 6-year-old son were in front of her Dayton Street home when another vehicle pulled up and someone fired multiple times at her before fleeing.
Webster, N.Y. — Ailish Gilette cannot keep track of how many days her two kids, ages 1 and 3, have had to stay home from day care in quarantine. "Within this school year, I would say our kids have had at least in total six to eight quarantines," said Gilette. "Every time a notification pops up from our day care's app, my heart drops, because I am just waiting to hear again that my kids can't go to school."
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on EnCompass Resources and its book fairies. They will be delivering gift bags to 500 elementary students. Each bag is filled with goodies, outdoor games, healthy activities, and books for summer reading. "They truly believe in the book fairy so when they...
Wayne County, N.Y. — A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an accident Monday morning in Macedon. State Police say a tractor-trailer eastbound on Macedon Center Road passed through a stop sign into the path of a vehicle that was southbound on Walworth Road. The...
Rochester, N.Y. — A convicted killer will spend 25 years to life in prison for the murder of a beloved store owner. Alexander Laureano was sentenced Monday for fatally shooting Chernet Tiruneh during an attempted robbery at Chappa Grocery Store on Grand Avenue in 2020. The victim was a...
Byron, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 60-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the Town of Byron on Friday. On Friday, May 20th, deputies were called to the area of North Byron Road around 3:40 p.m for a fatal crash. Deputies...
