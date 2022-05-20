Sign of summer: Erie Canal opens to boaters

Webster, N.Y. — Ailish Gilette cannot keep track of how many days her two kids, ages 1 and 3, have had to stay home from day care in quarantine. "Within this school year, I would say our kids have had at least in total six to eight quarantines," said Gilette. "Every time a notification pops up from our day care's app, my heart drops, because I am just waiting to hear again that my kids can't go to school."

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO