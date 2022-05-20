ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota National Guard activated in flood response

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tim Walz signed an executive order on May 19, 2022 to activate the Minnesota National Guard in support of flood operations in northeastern Minnesota. In response to the governor’s peacetime emergency announcement, 45 soldiers from the Duluth-based 1st Battalion, 94th Cavalry Regiment will be sent to the Rainy River...

Sen. Klobuchar Pushing To Help Modernize Minnesota National Guard’s Fleet

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited the Minnesota National Guard’s 133 Airlift Wing in St. Paul Sunday to push for more help to maintain transport planes used by the guard. The Airmen fly the C-130 Hercules, and Klobuchar says she is working to get more funds to take care of those planes. Col. James D. Cleet, wing commander of the 133rd Airlift, says the planes need more attention as they get older. (credit: CBS) “They’re harder to get parts for, they’re harder to maintain, and my maintenance officer … is spending more and more time keeping these [the C-130 Hercules] in the air,” Cleet said. “They just need more TLC.” The C-130s have been used to help with floods in Minnesota, as well as on military missions across the world. Recently, Klobuchar was able to secure funding for upgrades to their propellers.
Commissioning Day in Duluth

A day of celebrations in Duluth as hundreds of people came to see the commissioning of the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul. The beautiful ship that she is will become a navy command in her own right and take her place alongside other active ships of the fleet. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 23

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,152 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,596. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, May 20. Data from the weekend will be included in Tuesday's update.
Here are the bills Minnesota lawmakers did pass

ST PAUL, Minn. — In addition to signing bills that change Minnesota's liquor laws and expand bonuses for National Guard soldiers, Gov. Tim Walz signed dozens of bills into law on Sunday. The "Free the Growler" bill was one that a coalition of breweries statewide had been pushing for...
Gov. Walz signs 21 bills into law Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz signed a total 21 of bipartisan bills into law. Among them, a “Free the Growler” bill. It’s aimed to give Minnesota breweries and distilleries expanded off-sale options. The bill makes several changes to state liquor laws, including raising the cap on growler sales and broadening license opportunities for specific cities and events.
Duluth To Require Masks In All City Buildings Effective May 23

The City of Duluth is once again requiring that masks be worn indoors in all city facilities. The change back to masks is effective as of 4:30 PM on Monday, May 23 and is effective for everyone - regardless of vaccination status. The move comes as COVID-19 numbers have risen dramatically in the Northland.
Masks required again inside city of Duluth buildings

As of 4pm Monday, the public and staff will be required to wear masks inside all City of Duluth facilities, regardless of vaccination status. This is due to the CDC listing St. Louis County community spread as high. “Earlier today, an email was sent to staff alerting them of this...
Minnesota Legislature Adjourns With Work Unfinished, But Unclear If Special Session Will Happen

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and top legislators met privately Monday to discuss next steps after the legislature failed to pass key proposals before adjournment, but it’s unclear when — or even if — lawmakers will return for a special session to finish up their work. Walz said he wants to call the legislature back to St. Paul to finalize deals on public safety, education, transportation and more. But after that meeting with House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, there is no timeline set or even an agreement among all three that they should. “I’m...
Primary In Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District Will Be Closely Watched

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s August primary will be a big one. One of the biggest contests is in the Fifth Congressional District where incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a challenge from former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels Federal officials, like members of Congress, have little say when it comes to local law enforcement matters. But that is not preventing candidates running in the Fifth District from weighing in on the future of the Minneapolis Police Department. Omar has been a supporter of the “defund the police” movement, and she was in favor of last year’s Minneapolis charter amendment that would have...
Federal jury finds Minnesota man guilty on fentanyl, meth charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal jury in Sioux Falls has found a Minnesota man guilty of attempting to distributing meth and fentanyl. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, 36-year old Jerry Jerome Wise of Moorhead, Minnesota was indicted in April of 2021, along with Damara Needham. Needham pled guilty to the same offenses in December and was sentenced in March to more than 10-years behind bars.
1st test in chase for open Minnesota seat in Congress: Here's who is on the ballot

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A slew of candidates hoping to win the Minnesota congressional seat vacated by the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn get their first test before voters on Tuesday. The winners of Republican and Democratic primaries will meet in August to determine who will finish the last few months of Hagedorn’s term. The stakes are likely higher than that, though, with the winners likely to see a bump in their chances to win a full term later in November. Republican hopefuls include Hagedorn’s widow, Jennifer Carnahan; state Rep. Jeremy Munson; and former state Rep. Brad Finstad. All three played up their admiration for former President Donald Trump while trying to set themselves apart from their rivals.
Minnesota Legislative Session Ends, billions still in limbo

(St. Paul, MN) -- Billions of spending dollars remain in limbo as the Minnesota legislators prepare to leave St. Paul. The legislative session came to an end Monday with retirement speeches, while tax, education, public safety and other bills were left unfinished. Governor Tim Walz says he met with top state lawmakers Monday, but no timeline was set for the next steps regarding incomplete legislation.
What Happened At Minnesota’s 21 Native-American Boarding Schools? Unpacking A Complex History

Originally published May 20, 2022 RED WING, Minn. (WCCO) – A trip to the Goodhue County Historical Society’s basement in Red Wing is a trip back to a complex and complicated time in United States history. And right now, the traveling display the organization spent years trying to secure is once again a topic of national conversation. Titled “Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” the display on loan from Arizona’s Heard Museum details the decades Native American children spent in federally run boarding schools across the country through artifacts and first-person testimony. “This is definitely a conversation that needs to be...
Tow Boat Hits Lock And Dam On Mississippi River In Wisconsin

ALMA, Wis. (WCCO) — Officials in Wisconsin say a tow boat crashed into a lock and dam on the Mississippi River Saturday night. No injuries were reported, and no cargo or fuel was spilled into the river, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at Lock and Dam 4 in Alma. The sheriff’s office said the tow boat lost control as it approached the lock and dam. (credit: Peter Schultz) The Canal Barge Company, which owns the tow boat, is working to recover it. The sheriff’s office said the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.
Floodwaters up north submerge campsites, threaten cabins and resorts

First came a long, snowy winter. Then came drenching spring rains. And now, near-record floodwaters are swamping areas on a long stretch of far northeastern Minnesota, drowning docks and ATV trails, encroaching on homes and resorts and submerging campsites from Voyageurs National Park to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A partial skull that was discovered last summer by two kayakers in Minnesota will be returned to Native American officials after investigations determined it was about 8,000 years old. The kayakers found the skull in the drought-depleted Minnesota River about 110 miles (180 kilometers) west of Minneapolis, Renville County Sheriff […]
Walz considers special session after lawmakers blow deadline

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz says he’s open to calling a special session after the divided Minnesota Legislature blew a midnight deadline for passing a package of tax cuts and new spending. He told reporters that a lot of compromises were reached Sunday, and he hopes...
