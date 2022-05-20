ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan man arrested for stabbing woman in the neck, RCPD says

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has announced on Friday they have arrested a man on murder charges.

Jarman Morgan, 44, of Manhattan, was arrested on the charge of attempted murder in the second degree, intentional. According to the RCPD, he was taken into custody while on the 300 block of North 5th Street in Manhattan on May 19 around 2:51 p.m.

Morgan was arrested on probable cause after a 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck on the 1000 block of Moro Street shortly after midnight on May 19. Morgan was not issued a bond which caused him to remain confined at the time of the RCPD’s initial report at 7:10 a.m. It is believed the suspect and victim knew each other according to the RCPD.

KSNT News

