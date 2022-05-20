Road projects in Steuben County expected throughout the year
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has announced that new road projects across the county are expected to be scheduled throughout the remainder of the year.
State funds will be allowed to the county Public Works Department to add the following paving projects to the summer schedule:
- County Route 119 – Cameron, 2.2 miles
- County Route 55 – Fremont, 3.5 miles
- County Route 67 – Hornellsville, 2.1 miles
Additional paving projects for this year will be done on the following routes:
- 3
- 21
- 31
- 48
- 71
- 333
Chip sealing is expected to be done on 66 miles of road starting in June, routes to expect chip sealing are the following:
- 5
- 7
- 17
- 27
- 34
- 36
- 38
- 39A
- 40
- 40A
- 75
- 78
- 85
- 90
- 91
- 97
- 103
- 119
Bridgework projects are also expected for the following:
- County Route 9 – Town of Prattsburgh
- Savona-Campbell Road – Town of Thurston
- Hopper Hill – Town of troupsburg
- Freeman Hollow Road – Town of Bath
- Old State Road – Town of Troupsburg
- Thompson Road – Town of Tuscarora
Bridge repair work is expected on County Route 47, Town of Dansville, and County Route 70A, Town of Fremont, sometime this year.
