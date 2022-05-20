ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Former Hammerjacks, Bourbon Street space will once again host performances

By Amanda Yeager
Wbaltv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive entertainment will return to the downtown Baltimore building that was once home to Hammerjacks. The property at 316-318 Guilford Ave., most recently an event space, has once again changed hands and its new...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 4

Related
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 23 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local foot truck event lineups for the week of May 23, 2022 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, May 24 is as follows: Conrad’s Food Truck BuckNGrill Love.Crust.Pizza Crossroads Bakery & Bistro Top Nach BMORE Boss Burger LLC … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 23 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 23 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Enjoy free fitness classes with a view at the Inner Harbor

Even if you struggle to stick with your New Year's resolution to get in shape this year, you still have some time to get a workout with a view. The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore has partnered with Medifast- a health and wellness company- to bring back a variety of fitness classes. There are 14 different types of classes to choose from including zumba, yoga, and even line dance.
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

8 of the Most Iconic Music Venues in Maryland

You’ve probably seen the big-name concerts held at the Hippodrome and Merriweather Post Pavilion, but there are many more venues around Maryland that also host some of the best music acts in the world. No matter which of the music genres is your favorite, you’re sure to find a...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Restaurants
CBS Baltimore

Horseshoe Casino Hosting Hiring Event To Fill Dozens Of Positions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore is ready to fill dozens of available positions, and it is hosting two hiring events this week for those interested in joining its team. The casino is hiring for table games, food and beverage, the cage, slots, Ceasars Sportsbook and more. Ceasars said incentives include “a comprehensive benefits package and a growing career path for all new hires. For positions at table games, incentives include paid training, a $500 bonus after 90 days of employment and a $1,000 bonus after a year of employment. Dealers can earn up to $52,000 a year. The hiring events will be Monday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 25 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Harbor Room on Level 1 of the building. A resume is not necessary to attend. Those looking to attend can register for a hiring event online.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Park Heights Preakness Festival has makings of new Baltimore tradition

Just around the corner from Pimlico Race Course on Preakness Saturday, there was another celebration that has all the makings of a new Baltimore tradition. The Park Heights Preakness Festival featured everything the Preakness has from music, food, fellowship and, of course, horses. "I'm astounded. I feel like that was...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Street#Liquor License#Event Space#Jones Falls#Food Drink
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Favorite places in Baltimore from '22 grads

Pannone and her friends share their favorite places in Baltimore. For many of us, Baltimore might not have been the first city that came to mind when we envisioned our college life. But after spending four years here, I've grown to appreciate the city and its hidden gems. So, without further ado, here is a list of places in Baltimore that have become favorites for my friends and I:
BALTIMORE, MD
proptalk.com

Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop: Part 1

Last year my wife Elizabeth (aka The Admiral) and I completed the DelMarVa Loop adventure on our 1999 Formula 34PC and it was covered in a three-part series in PropTalk. Thanks to everyone who let us know how much they enjoyed reading about our journey. We hope you find our 2021 Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop journey as much fun to read even though we planned a trip with a lower likelihood of drama on the water.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mocoshow.com

Willie T’s Seafood Shack Aiming for June Opening

Last November we let you know that Willie T’s Seafood Shack and BRB (be right burger) are both moving in to 9326 Georgia Avenue (joint restaurant), between Islands Tropical Ice Cream and Goldberg’s New York Bagels, in the location that was formerly home to Andy’s Restaurant. Willie T’s is now planning a June Opening, according to a report by Bethesda Beat.There is no word yet, however, on if Be Right Burger will be opening at the same time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Illegal dirt bikes increase growing frustration of city residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Illegal dirt bikes, roaring through city streets, are fueling another round of frustration for residents. This time in Greektown. It happened on Ponca Street, near Fait Avenue at about 10 p.m., Friday night. One neighbor who captured a video of riders, said she felt the noise...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

22nd Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Promises Three Days of Live Music and Events in St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events held along the shores of the beautiful Potomac River and in the charming Town of Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, will feature fantastic jazz artists and related events during the three-day jazz weekend in 2022. This popular annual festival, which has […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Washingtonian.com

First Look: Sandlot Anacostia Opens Soon With Go-Go and Good Eats

Ian Callender stood in the middle of a rubble-strewn lot in Southeast DC, surveying what will be his biggest project yet: Sandlot Anacostia. Tall, soft-spoken, and dressed in a limited-edition North Face jacket and Jordan 4 Retro Raptor sneakers, Callender gazed at the Suitland Parkway traffic snaking past the dirt lot around him. “We’re Phase Zero here,” he said. That much was obvious.
WASHINGTON, DC
wnav.com

Blue Angels Practice Flight to Close USNA (Route 450) Bridge Closure in Annapolis, MD Midday on Tuesday

The practice flight of the Blue Angels happens between 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. For public safety, the USNA (Route 450) Bridge will be closed at that time. The Blue Angels is a flight demonstration squadron of the United States Navy. Formed in 1946, the unit is the second oldest formal aerobatic team in the world, after the French Patrouille de France was formed in 1931. Wikipedia.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
brentwoodnewsla.com

Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price. The seller of an extravagant Bel Air mansion is furious after the property flopped at a recent auction, with the highest bid coming in at $42 million under the listing price. The mansion, located at 777...
BEL AIR, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy