Stormy Weekend: Gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible

By Remeisha Shade, Katie McGraw, Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Saturday storms bring damage, power outages to area

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday afternoon brought severe thunderstorms to Northeast Ohio, with a tornado watch even issued for Huron County at one point. The weather meant hail, high winds, lightning and, yes damage to area property. FirstEnergy is reporting less than 3,000 customers are without power across Ohio as of 8:30 a.m. Multiple FOX 8 […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Government Technology

Michigan Tornado Was EF3 With 150 MPH Winds, 17-Mile Path

(TNS) - The deadly tornado that touched down in Gaylord on Friday was an EF3 with winds reaching 150 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It was the first EF3 or greater in Michigan since 2012, when a twister ripped through the Dexter area. Gaylord’s tornado had a path of 16.6 miles, was active for 20 minutes and had a width at one point of 200 yards, according to the weather service’s Gaylord office on Saturday.
The Lima News

Water quality issues plague two area holiday hotspots

ST. MARYS — Boaters, fishermen, beachgoers and other outdoor enthusiasts will be greeted at two area lakes with less than ideal conditions this Memorial Day Weekend, but that doesn’t mean an enjoyable holiday experience is out of the question. Water quality advisories have been posted at both Indian...
SAINT MARYS, OH
wevv.com

There's another round of severe storms ahead

The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Tornado Watch through 11 o'clock this evening. A cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity that has intensified over Eastern Missouri will continue to push closer to the Tri-State over these next few hours. The latest model data indicates that the first warnings may be issued for our westernmost communities before 7 PM. As of right now, it looks as though the worst of the showers and storms will remain north of the Ohio River and primarily affect our Illinois and Hoosier communities. The threats from tonight's storms will be damaging straight-line winds, large hail and tornadoes. The last the potentially Severe storms should exit east of the Tri-State between 10PM and midnight Friday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Health violations found at Ohio attractions, reports show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports at some of Ohio’s most popular attractions for family fun during the summer. Dr. Riza Conroy, a family physician at OSU Wexner Medical Center has one word of advice to prevent foodborne illness during the warmer months: “Chill, chill, chill, chill,” she said. “That’s how […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Times-Bulletin

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash

DEFIANCE — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on May 24 at approximately 10:43 a.m. The crash occurred on County Road 9 south of County Road C in Center Township, Williams County. Kevin D. Van Gussel, age 68, of...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

