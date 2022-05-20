Stormy Weekend: Gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible

Related
Weekend weather outlook: Temperatures rise as Memorial Day approaches
The holiday weekend starts off dreary and cool but wraps up with a heat wave.
WEATHER TIMELINE: Tornado-warned storms being monitored across state
Several tornado warnings are active in the area late Thursday.
Heat fuels storms Thursday for most of NE Ohio
We are well into the spring storm season and Northeast Ohio has another chance for strong to severe storms on Thursday.
Saturday storms bring damage, power outages to area
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday afternoon brought severe thunderstorms to Northeast Ohio, with a tornado watch even issued for Huron County at one point. The weather meant hail, high winds, lightning and, yes damage to area property. FirstEnergy is reporting less than 3,000 customers are without power across Ohio as of 8:30 a.m. Multiple FOX 8 […]
Government Technology
Michigan Tornado Was EF3 With 150 MPH Winds, 17-Mile Path
(TNS) - The deadly tornado that touched down in Gaylord on Friday was an EF3 with winds reaching 150 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It was the first EF3 or greater in Michigan since 2012, when a twister ripped through the Dexter area. Gaylord’s tornado had a path of 16.6 miles, was active for 20 minutes and had a width at one point of 200 yards, according to the weather service’s Gaylord office on Saturday.
Water quality issues plague two area holiday hotspots
ST. MARYS — Boaters, fishermen, beachgoers and other outdoor enthusiasts will be greeted at two area lakes with less than ideal conditions this Memorial Day Weekend, but that doesn’t mean an enjoyable holiday experience is out of the question. Water quality advisories have been posted at both Indian...
wevv.com
There's another round of severe storms ahead
The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Tornado Watch through 11 o'clock this evening. A cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity that has intensified over Eastern Missouri will continue to push closer to the Tri-State over these next few hours. The latest model data indicates that the first warnings may be issued for our westernmost communities before 7 PM. As of right now, it looks as though the worst of the showers and storms will remain north of the Ohio River and primarily affect our Illinois and Hoosier communities. The threats from tonight's storms will be damaging straight-line winds, large hail and tornadoes. The last the potentially Severe storms should exit east of the Tri-State between 10PM and midnight Friday.
Drone video of the supercell storm that spawned Gaylord, Michigan tornado
GAYLORD, MI -- Footage taken by a local businessman captured the storm that would form a devastating tornado that ripped through Gaylord on Friday afternoon. As of Saturday, May 21, police have attributed at least 44 injuries and two fatalities to the tornado that struck the Northern Michigan community of around 4,200 people at about 3:45 p.m. Friday.
How much rain has fallen in Kansas
The KSN Storm Track 3 team said some rainfall amounts are already fairly large.
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties at CDC's 'high' community level of COVID-19: What that means for you
CLEVELAND — The recent surge in COVID-19 cases continues to impact Northeast Ohio. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added Cuyahoga County to the list of those at a 'high' community level. Lorain and Ashtabula counties are also at that threshold for the second consecutive week.
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit SE Illinois
MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (AP) — A tornado that produced winds of up to 115 mph (185 kilometers per hour) swept through two southeastern Illinois communities on Thursday, causing damage but no injuries before dissipating in Indiana, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Weather service staffers who surveyed storm damage...
7 Hidden Ohio Waterfalls you must see
There’s something about Ohio's most beautiful waterfalls that makes them worth the chase, whether it's a road trip to a new destination or just a day spent hiking in a state park.
Have You Been To The Most Beautiful Place In Ohio?
Travel & Leisure put together a list of the most beautiful location in each state.
wyso.org
Scientists say Ohio will see an increase in parasitic ticks this year
A news release by the Ohio State University warns that the number of parasitic ticks are on the rise this summer, and will continue to grow in the years to come. Experts say that this is largely due to climate change and an increase of hosts for the ticks. As...
2 new otters call Cleveland Museum of Natural History home
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History welcomed two male North American otters from Louisiana earlier this month.
Health violations found at Ohio attractions, reports show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports at some of Ohio’s most popular attractions for family fun during the summer. Dr. Riza Conroy, a family physician at OSU Wexner Medical Center has one word of advice to prevent foodborne illness during the warmer months: “Chill, chill, chill, chill,” she said. “That’s how […]
2022 Ohio Wine Competition winners announced
Wineries in Northeast Ohio are raising a glass in celebration after taking home awards in the 2022 Ohio Wine Competition that was held at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Times-Bulletin
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash
DEFIANCE — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on May 24 at approximately 10:43 a.m. The crash occurred on County Road 9 south of County Road C in Center Township, Williams County. Kevin D. Van Gussel, age 68, of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
CBS News says 5 Ohio cities make the list of deadliest places in America
OHIO— According to CBS News, five Ohio cities made the top 65 list of deadliest places to live in America. The list, according to reports, was compiled from the FBI’s 2019 crime statistics. Coming in at number 57 is Toledo. CBS News says the murder rate in the...
For first time, COVID-19 cases rise without increase in deaths
The White House has announced more steps to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible across the U.S. as it projects COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season.
