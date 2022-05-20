ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds place Tyler Mahle, three other players on restricted list ahead of series in Toronto

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) is among the four players the Cincinnati Reds had to place on the restricted list. David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having won two in a row and seven of their last 10, the Cincinnati Reds still enter Friday with the worst record in baseball at 11-26. Things won't be getting any easier manager David Bell's club this weekend when they face the Toronto Blue Jays north of the border, as they'll be without four players, including their home run and RBI leader, as well as one of their top starting pitchers.

Earlier this season, the Boston Red Sox were down multiple unvaccinated players when they traveled to face the Blue Jays. Among them was pitcher Tanner Houck.

In his eighth MLB season and first with the Reds, Brandon Drury currently leads the club with seven home runs and 22 RBI. Tyler Mahle leads Cincinnati in games started (nine), wins (two), innings pitched (43) and is tied with rookie Hunter Greene for the team-high in strikeouts with 44.

Albert Almora has gone 8-for-27 in nine games played to start the 2022 campaign, while Joel Kuhnel has appeared in three contests out of the Reds' bullpen.

