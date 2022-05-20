ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Melissa Etheridge to perform in Andover

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24w1Al_0flCBg5S00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Singer Melissa Etheridge is playing to a home-state crowd in Andover this September. The Leavenworth native will perform at the Andover Capitol Federal Amphitheater on Sept. 24.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades.

Last fall, the Grammy winner released a new album called One Way Out. The album is a collection of songs she wrote in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Promoters say fans will finally get a deeper glimpse into who Melissa was then.

Benefit concert to be held for tornado relief
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOQRl_0flCBg5S00
Keb’ Mo’ performs during the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Keb’ Mo’, another Grammy winner, will join Etheridge in Andover. His career spans nearly 50 years. Promoters say he is one of the most accomplished and respected artists today in contemporary roots music.

Click on CapFedAmphitheater.com to learn more or to purchase tickets. Prices start at $30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
KSN News

Rainbows celebrates 50th birthday with a new Keeper of the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, May 24, Rainbow United, Inc. celebrated its 50th birthday. During the event, five stakeholders placed their handprints onto a uniquely designed Keeper of the Plains to commemorate everyone who helped make the past 50 years possible for over 62,000 children and their families in the area. “It’s all about […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Botanica’s Twilight Tunes on the Terrace begins Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tuesday evenings are all about relaxing and unwinding this summer at Botanica’s Twilight Tunes on the Terrace. Every Tuesday from May 24 to August 23, guests can enjoy live music, happy hour, catering, and horticulture at Botanica, 701 Amidon. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and snacks, or they […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roots Music#Andover#Celebrities#Ksnw#Ap Photo Mark Zaleski#Capfedamphitheater Com#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Augusta hosts Andover Tornado Benefit Concert

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andover Tornado Benefit Concert was held in Augusta on Sunday, May 22. Money raised will be given to those affected by the Andover tornado, which hit the city on April 29. Music is a universal language, and it is what brought many people together in support of those impacted by […]
AUGUSTA, KS
ksal.com

Radio Icon is 95-Years-Young

Family and friends gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate a man who has been an icon in Salina, and Salina radio, for decades. The celebration was for Ken Jennison and his 95th birthday. Ken Jennison has worked at KSAL Radio almost the entire time the station has been on the air....
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Old Cowtown Museum hosting Steampunk Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Old Cowtown Museum is hosting a Steampunk weekend on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines steampunk as “a genre of science fiction that has a historical setting and typically features steam-powered machinery rather than advanced technology.” Museum hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Another Friday Night Cruise For a Cause Planned

There will be an opportunity Friday night to start off Memorial Day Weekend by getting out of the house, having a little fun, and helping the hungry in Salina. Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless, is back in action, hosting a cruising event on Santa Fe. It will be a flashback to a by gone era in Salina with hundreds of vehicles cruising Santa Fe.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Ford refunds Kansas customers after misrepresentation claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ford Motor Company has refunded over 300 Kansas customers as part of a nationwide settlement over claims Ford falsely advertised the fuel economy of certain vehicles. The refunds are part of a $19.2 million settlement with Ford over the marketing of its 2013 and 2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Mom gives birth to identical twins 3 days apart

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Texas mom’s birth story is anything but usual after a rare situation caused her identical twins to be born three days apart. Carmen Martinez knew her pregnancy would be different when she learned she was having twins. All her preparation turned to fear when they found the girls would be born prematurely.
TEXAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita youth can ride city buses for free this summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As part of the City of Wichita’s RIDE summer program, anyone 18 and younger are being offered free and unlimited transit rides on all regular bus routes and paratransit services from May 26 through August 31. All they have to do is show their 2021-2022 school year student ID. Any youth […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Arthur Goebel

(WIBW) - A shooting death in the summer of 2017 hit close to home for Wichita police. The victim, Arthur Goebel, was the father of one of their officers, Kathy. She’s retired now, but told KWCH-TV she’d wanted to be a police officer since she was a little girl, and bonded with her father over that dream.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Potential of heavy rains in Kansas today/tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a wet and stormy start to the work week. A slow-moving storm system will produce waves of rain and storms across Kansas today through Wednesday. Scattered showers this afternoon will give way to a heavy, soaking rain (and thunder)...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy