Many Mainers, whether they lived it or have heard the history, know that Elvis Presley was supposed to play at the Cumberland Country Civic Center on August 17 and 18 in 1977. Sadly he died the day he was supposed to arrive in Portland. But what a lot of people may not realize, is that he did perform in Augusta just three months prior on this day in 1977.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 12 HOURS AGO