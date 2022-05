NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Public Library will host the Connecticut Audubon Society for a special presentation on birding on Wednesday, June 1. Any and every one of all experience levels are welcomed at 6pm in the community room to learn about the variety of local birds in Connecticut and how to go about identifying them. You will also learn what equipment you will need, where you should look, and what resources can help you.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO