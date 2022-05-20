Second arrest made in connection with December homicide in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—A woman is in custody in connection with a December 2021 shooting that left a Joppa man dead.

At around 6:45 p.m. on December 10, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500-block of Dembytown Road in Joppa for a report of a single vehicle collision. When police arrived at the scene, medics were performing CPR on an adult male, identified as William James Doran, 29, of Joppa.

While evaluating Doran for care, medics discovered he was shot in the upper body. Medics transported Doran to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives identified Alton William Cumbo, Jr., 28, of Edgewood as a suspect, and took him into custody on December 15, 2021 . He was charged with first- and second-degree murder, and first- and second-degree assault.

As the investigation progressed, additional information was gathered, indicating that Cumbo’s girlfriend, Mahealani Linne Donawa, 22, of Edgewood, was the driver of the vehicle used during the homicide.

On May 18, 2022, an arrest warrant was obtained for Donawa, who was charged with conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree murder. She was taken into custody and transported to the Harford County Detention Center on May 19, where she is being held without bail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Moro with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 443-409-3154. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

