Bus Driver Accused of Giving Fentanyl to Students at Riverside Special Needs School

A Sheriff’s raid on a Yucca Valley home resulted in the arrest of two people suspected of trafficking the powerful drug fentanyl as well as other drugs. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department on Friday, May 13, deputies assigned to the Multiple Enforcement Team, the M.E.T., served a search warrant at 7746 Geronimo Trail in Yucca Valley. Deputies located narcotic pills, suspected fentanyl, packaging materials, digital scale, U.S. currency, a handgun, and ammunition. Blake Amaro 24, and Sylvana Parada, 41, were at the residence during the service of the search warrant. Amaro was arrested for investigation of possession of narcotics for sale and other felony charges. Blake Amaro was booked at the Morongo Basin jail with bail set at $50,000.00. Sylvana Parada was arrested for investigation of possession of controlled substance while armed as well as other felony charges. She was booked at the Morongo Basin jail. The MET is a specialized position within in the Town of Yucca Valley Police Dept. funded by the Town of Yucca Valley’s Measure Y. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Deputy J. Ortiz at 760-366-4175.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO