Riverside, CA

Bus Driver Accused of Giving Fentanyl to Students at Riverside Special Needs School

By Annette Arreola
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who works as a bus driver and provides campus security was arrested on suspicion of providing fentanyl to students at a Riverside school. Melissa Harloam-Garrison, 46, who lives in a cottage on the property of Bright Futures Academy, was arrested by Riverside police and booked on possession of narcotics...

