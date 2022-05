May 27 (UPI) -- A California man put his love of spicy food to the limit when he broke a Guinness World Record by downing three Carolina Reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds. Gregory Foster took on the record for fastest time to eat three Carolina Reaper chilies at the Seaport Shopping Center in Downtown San Diego and ended up eating six of the super-hot peppers when his first attempt was disqualified.

