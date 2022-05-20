Crews contain 5-acre outside fire in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire early Monday morning heavily damaged a mobile home near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews were dispatched at 12:31 a.m. to the fire on Rebel Ridge Road northeast of the city. No one was hurt, but two people were displaced and are receiving help from […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family, friends, and those who know and love Cali Emory are rallying to her side as she recovers from a domestic violence shooting. The Taylors native moved to the Myrtle Beach area to attend Coastal Carolina University years ago, and stuck around because of her love for the sand and ocean.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a dozen deadly crashes along South Carolina roads, just before kicking off the busy summer travel season. The agency announced between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, there were 12 people killed in crashes. Two of those happened in Horry County and one in Florence County.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and Miss Myrtle Beach Brooke Vu helped clean up Myrtle Beach Monday. The two joined Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful for a sweep along the boardwalk. There were 50 people that came out to the cleanup effort. The program focuses on...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a carjacking that was reported at the Rutledge Tower Garage on Monday afternoon. North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested. Officers with the MUSC Department of Public Safety responded to the first floor of the garage just after 4 p.m. Two...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Visitors to downtown Myrtle Beach might get a little sticker shock soon when they try to park. Myrtle Beach city council members are considering raising the cost of meters and city-owned parking lots for the first time in seven years. Currently, on-street parking includes:
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in Charleston went above the regular call of duty to help keep citizens safe over the weekend!. Members of Charleston Police Department's animal control, harbor patrol, and Daniel Island patrol responded to an alligator inside of a parking garage. The encounter between officials and...
One person was killed in a fiery crash in northern Horry County Sunday afternoon, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 19 near S.C. 410, said Master Trooper David Jones of the Highway Patrol. The driver of a 2013 four-door Mazda was heading...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire Sunday in the Loris area. Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 19 near S.C. 410.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has died after an ocean rescue Saturday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach, authorities said. The man was pulled from the ocean about 2:20 p.m. in the area of 16th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach. A lifeguard called first responders, according to Donald Graham, the city’s public […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -As Memorial Day approaches, hospitals are gearing up the best way they know as the revving of motorcycles continues to flow across the Grand Strand. Every year, hospitals prepare for the wide range of events that kick off during the month of May. “We want people...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were arrested after multiple fights broke out Sunday morning at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach, according to police. The fights broke out at about 1:20 a.m. while officers were already on scene because of the large crowd, according to a police report obtained by News13. More […]
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The 83rd Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally brought in more revenue and people than any other year, according to a spokesman for one of the largest businesses patronized by bikers. “All our numbers are up from last year,” said Bill Barber, the events coordinator for SBB in Murrells Inlet. […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Marion County deputy is stationed at a hospital where former Horry County Sheriff's Department employee 70-year-old Stephen Flood has been in the hospital since this past Friday, one day after a judge sentenced him to 18 years in prison for the deaths of two women in his custody, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home suffered major damage during a fire Saturday night in Ladson. Crews with Caromi Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at a home around 9:50 p.m. at the 200 block of Miami Street. Fire crews said that an initial report stated someone may have been trapped inside the […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say one of their officers took home a kitten he rescued from a Jeep engine recently. Officer Batiz was one of two officers to respond to a call about a kitten inside an engine, police said. After rescuing the little gal, Batiz put her in his police cruiser and offered to take care of her for the night.
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash in the Conway area Friday evening. Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and D Street. Jones said a 2004 Chevrolet work...
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged in connection with a cutting incident at an apartment complex on West Washington in Hartsville, according to Lt. Blair with Hartsville police. Neighbors said police were all over the complex. NEW: Police search for Loris shoplifting suspect. Blair said the...
BALD HEAD ISLAND, Brunswick County — Five people were rescued off the coast of Bald Head Island on Sunday evening after their boat ran out of gas, but the rescue did not go as planned. Around 4:30 p.m., Oak Island Coast Guard received notification that a boat ran out...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person succumbed to their injuries following a late-night crash in Florence County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2010 Jeep SUV traveling along Vox Highway when the driver crashed just before midnight Saturday, May 21. Troopers say the driver ran off the...
Comments / 0