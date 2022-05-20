Crews contain 5-acre outside fire in Loris area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say one of their officers took home a kitten he rescued from a Jeep engine recently. Officer Batiz was one of two officers to respond to a call about a kitten inside an engine, police said. After rescuing the little gal, Batiz put her in his police cruiser and offered to take care of her for the night.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO