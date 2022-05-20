Canadian Barn Find: Man Finds Rare and Obscure Vintage Sports Car Hidden in Warehouse

It's been sitting for 40 years... We all love a good barn find now and then, which is why YouTube is such an excellent platform for car enthusiasts. You can find some genuinely wild stuff on the internet, including supercars, racers, and vintage muscle cars, just to name a few. Undoubtedly, dedicated YouTubers such as Auto Archeology, the founder of this subject, have discovered some of the world's most fantastic cars in various states of disarray. However, this particular car is a wildly iconic vehicle that could possibly be one of the rarest Mustangs ever made as it was only produced for one year. So what is this excellent pony car worthy of its iconic name?

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO