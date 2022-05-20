Eunice Mae Finer

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am by holding a public hearing on whether to declare Emergency Medical Services an essential service. The question is whether to bring all ambulatory services under a county umbrella. If the supervisors do not hear objections, they will then consider resolution 2022.05.16.01 which authorizes the declaration and sets in motion the need for an appointed advisory committee to explore the viability of the county takeover.

WORTH COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO