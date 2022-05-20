ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, IA

Eunice Mae Finer

By Ann Finer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEunice Mae Finer, 92 of Leland, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home. Funeral services...

Terry Simpson

Terry Simpson, 80, of Britt, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Hancock County Health System in Britt. Lake Mills leads Class 1A field after day 1, 18 holes from state title. Monday, May 23rd. Eagle Grove Softball at Forest City 6:00 PM KIOW. Lake Mills Softball at...
FOREST CITY, IA
Percy E. Brady

Percy E. Brady, 80, of Belmond, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital of Belmond. No services are planned at this time.
BELMOND, IA
Christine R. Atwell

Christine R. Atwell, 53, of Garner passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at The Dock, 500 Main Ave., Clear Lake with Rev. Jason Miller officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.
MASON CITY, IA
BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: Scores from 5/24/22

Forest City and Eagle Grove played the game of the night. Three hours and twenty-six minutes into the game, Aubrey Miller hit a hotshot at the Eagle Grove second baseman, who could not handle it. The tying and winning runs came around to score, giving the Indians the walk-off winner in the bottom of the seventh inning.
FOREST CITY, IA
Dennis K. Thovson

Dennis K. Thovson, 88, of New Providence, N.J. formerly of Berkeley Heights, N.J. passed away on May 15, 2022 at Overlook Medical Center, Summit, N.J. Graveside services for Dennis will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City, IA, with Rev. Les Green officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Forest City American Legion. Schott Funeral Homes is assisting the family. Funeral arrangements were under the directions of Paul Ippolito Berkeley Memorial, Berkeley Heights, N.J.
FOREST CITY, IA
Quasquicentennial Plans Begin in Kanawha

The city of Kanawha will be celebrating the 125th year of existence in a couple of years, but plans are already being made right now for the celebration according to Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek. Putting together an event like this takes a little planning, creative thinking, and people willing to...
KANAWHA, IA
Winnebago Board to Discuss Road Projects

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am to work with Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders concerning a gravel contract with the Lewis Heritage Farms. The county had been exploring less expensive gravel supplies for secondary roads. After two weeks of discussions in board meetings and a presentation by owner Riley Lewis last week, the board appears to be headed toward approving a $620,000 contract with Lewis Heritage Farms.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
Heartland Museum Announces Summer Hours

Heartland Museum announced summer hours for 2022. The museum is open Monday thru Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm. Last admission is at 2:00 pm to allow time for guests to see everything. The museum opens on Saturday, May 28. Heartland Museum houses over 90 restored tractors (some very...
CLARION, IA
Hancock Board to Consider Recycling and Drainage Issues

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9am to first approve a 28E agreement for general assistance administration of nursing and other medical services with the Hancock County Health System. The board will also hear from Hancock County secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis on...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
Worth Board to Consider Zoning Ordinance

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am by holding a public hearing on whether to declare Emergency Medical Services an essential service. The question is whether to bring all ambulatory services under a county umbrella. If the supervisors do not hear objections, they will then consider resolution 2022.05.16.01 which authorizes the declaration and sets in motion the need for an appointed advisory committee to explore the viability of the county takeover.
WORTH COUNTY, IA

