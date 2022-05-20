ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

4 SC infants hospitalized because of baby formula shortage

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 4 days ago

Four babies have been treated at the Medical University of South Carolina due to the shortage of baby formula.

Heather M. Woolwine, spokesperson for the Charleston hospital, said HIPPA rules restrict what information she can release, but generally “pediatric dieticians are working with the individual child’s care team to find a formula or nutrition that works for him or her based on allergy and caloric needs.”

The issues being treated include homemade formula causing problems and babies not being tolerant of new formulas as parents are trying to substitute.

“Many of the children we treat have complex health conditions including nutrition so it’s hard to nail down an exact number. But we can safely say at least four have been related to the formula shortage,” she said.

Hospitals in Memphis and metro Atlanta also reported hospitalizations babies due to the formula shortage.

Earlier, MUSC issued a news release about the baby formula shortage in which Dr. Elizabeth Mack said babies without medical conditions that restrict the type of formula they need can shift to different types or brands.

Dietitian Kristi Fogg said standard cow’s milk-based formulas are interchangeable.

Most formulas take cow’s milk and modify it.

“Cow’s milk is a lot higher in fat and protein and by itself, it doesn’t have enough iron and vitamin C in it for a baby,” she said in the release.

The two health providers said they strongly advise against using homemade formula recipes that are circulating online.

Susan Tobin Ward
3d ago

If America can send millions and millions of dollars to these Other Countries, the sure as hec can put millions and millions of dollars into fixing this baby formula problem. Get with the program America and HELP THESE POOR BABIES GET THE FORMULA THEY NEED...Just What is the problem with you people???

The State

The State

Columbia, SC
The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

