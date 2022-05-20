ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-21 22:15:00 Expires: 2022-05-22 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-24 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Marys FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding due to excessive run off from earlier rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southern Maryland, including the following county: St. Marys. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 502 PM EDT, A gauge on the St. Mary`s River in Great Mills indicates that minor flooding is occurring. Minor flooding begins at 6.0 feet. At 6 feet, Flat Iron Road begins to flood with water in some yards in Great Mills. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Great Mills - Please visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for safety information.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. John The Baptist and northwestern St. Charles Parishes through 500 PM CDT At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over New Sarpy, or over Hahnville, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Reserve, Hahnville, Laplace, Killona, Norco, Montz, Ama, Destrehan, Taft, New Sarpy, St. Rose, Boutte, Luling and Edgard. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 202 and 220. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 10. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA

