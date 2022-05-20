Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. John The Baptist and northwestern St. Charles Parishes through 500 PM CDT At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over New Sarpy, or over Hahnville, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Reserve, Hahnville, Laplace, Killona, Norco, Montz, Ama, Destrehan, Taft, New Sarpy, St. Rose, Boutte, Luling and Edgard. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 202 and 220. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 10. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO