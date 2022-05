HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of murdering a transgender woman last month in Morristown will remain behind bars. Seth Brunell, 43, pleaded not guilty last month to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 29-year-old Fern Feather of Hinesburg. According to court documents, Brunell spent several days with Feather and he claimed Feather made a sexual advance. Brunell claimed he stabbed Feather in self-defense on April 12, but police say there’s no evidence of that attack.

