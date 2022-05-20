Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Martin, Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Seminole; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Seminole County in east central Florida Central Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 612 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Jessup, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Deltona, Sanford, Oviedo, Winter Springs and DeLand. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO