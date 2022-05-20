Watch: Clerk, Customers Caught in Frightening Shootout at Montebello 7-Eleven
By Hetty Chang
NBC San Diego
4 days ago
Customers and a clerk ducked for cover when they were caught in a shootout at a Montebello 7-Eleven. Security camera video from behind the store counter shows the exchange of gunfire, which happened nearly three weeks ago...
Three suspects nearly made off with $250,000 worth of items after robbing a Whittier jewelry, however, they were stopped by not only Los Angeles County deputies, but members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Whittier police. According to authorities, the suspects smashed cars in the parking lot and cases inside Daniel's Jewelers in the Whittwood Towne Center Mall just before noon Monday morning. Investigators said two juveniles tried to flee in a stolen white pickup, but law enforcement purposely crashed into them outside the jewelry store to protect the public because they were speeding and driving recklessly through the parking lot.Authorities have not said if this robbery was connected to one that happened in Huntington Beach.
Vermont-Slauson, Los Angeles, CA: A wounded gunshot victim trying to flee the location of a shooting collided with other vehicles at a South Los Angeles intersection on… Read more "Wounded Gunshot Victim Crashes into Oncoming Traffic"
Employees with the Los Angeles Homeless Services were caught on camera throwing food meant for the unhoused straight into the dumpster. "It's a theft of taxpayer dollars," said Jay Handal, Chair of The Homeless Committee for the L.A. Neighborhood Councils. "These people are being paid to go out and service and take care of people so not only are they stealing their pay but they're throwing away good, valuable food for people who have nothing to eat." With hidden cameras, CBSLA's investigative team caught employees with LAHSA throwing cases of taxpayer-funded food meant for the homeless right into the dumpster."It's appalling what...
EAST LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a CHP officer was shot at by two suspects in East Los Angeles Tuesday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a CHP officer was driving in the area of Third Street and Ford Boulevard around 9 a.m. when two suspects opened fire on the patrol vehicle.
A Santa Ana jewelry store fell victim to smash-and-grab robbers on Sunday, police said, though three of the four suspects have been captured. Four men broke into Don Roberto’s Jewelry Store in the 1600 block of West 17th Street at 1:09 p.m., and they made off with about $7,000 worth of jewelry, according to Cpl. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department.
COMMERCE, Calif. - Two men were killed in a shooting in the Commerce area Monday. The shooting occurred just before 11:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of Supply Avenue, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The two men were pronounced dead at...
A man was arrested in Buena Park today after leading authorities on a pursuit from Chula Vista in a stolen vehicle. California Highway Patrol officers began pursuing the white Kia Optima just before 7:10 p.m. on the northbound San Diego (5) Freeway near La Paz Road in Mission Viejo, though the chase began in Chula Vista after a police officer discovered the vehicle was stolen and attempted to stop the Kia, which fled the scene while striking the officer's vehicle.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. - Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed when he and three friends fell about 300 feet from a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates in what authorities are calling an apparent accident. The fall was reported at 4:42 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of...
A man who apparently entered a Walnut home in a burglary attempt was shot and killed during an exchange gunfire early Saturday morning with the homeowner, authorities said. A 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife said they heard footsteps at about 4 a.m. Saturday while they were inside their home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Walnut is in eastern Los Angeles county.
Authorities are investigating after a truck displaying antisemitic messages was seen driving around West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. The vehicle was spotted in Beverly Hills before making its way to West Hollywood over the weekend. It had antisemitic messages written all over it, with the occupants inside screaming hate-filled speech and racist verbal attacks at […]
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — (AP) — Four people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff before dawn Monday and a man was killed and two women were critically injured, authorities said. The fourth person, a man who suffered minor injuries, managed to climb back up from the...
If you drive in the city of Carlsbad, chances are pretty good your car’s license plate will be recorded on one of the city’s 158 cameras aimed at key intersections. City council has given the go-ahead to replace 85 existing cameras and to add 43 more. Carlsbad Police...
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is investigating the deaths of two men after an apparent murder-suicide in Commerce Monday morning. According to deputies, the shooting happened at about 11:43 a.m. on the 2700 block of Supply Avenue on May 23. When deputies arrived they discovered the victims, two men. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies believe that an employee shot and killed one of his coworkers before killing himself. The Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information to contact their Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477. Tips can be submitted through their website here.
HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Engineer and music producer Nathan Avery Drift, known as Avery Drift, has been identified as the victim who died in a fire at a two-story building on the 6600 block of West Lexington Avenue on Thursday, May 19. A fire burned through a building containing small, individual recording...
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Fire Department is investigating an incident captured on video in which firefighters at a fire station in Silver Lake beat and forcibly remove a transient who allegedly tried to break into the facility. “The department launched an internal investigation. Concurrently, the Los...
INGLEWOOD – The Inglewood Police Department announced an increase in a reward for information in the death of Daina Monroe, 18, during a press conference held at Inglewood City Hall May 18. “We plead with anyone who may have any information related to this senseless and unprovoked crime against...
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — One man was killed and eight people were wounded during an overnight shooting at a party that drew about 100 people to a Southern California hookah lounge, police said Saturday. San Bernardino police officers dispatched late Friday found a man shot in the...
Comments / 0