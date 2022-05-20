Watch: Clerk, Customers Caught in Frightening Shootout at Montebello 7-Eleven

Three suspects nearly made off with $250,000 worth of items after robbing a Whittier jewelry, however, they were stopped by not only Los Angeles County deputies, but members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Whittier police. According to authorities, the suspects smashed cars in the parking lot and cases inside Daniel's Jewelers in the Whittwood Towne Center Mall just before noon Monday morning. Investigators said two juveniles tried to flee in a stolen white pickup, but law enforcement purposely crashed into them outside the jewelry store to protect the public because they were speeding and driving recklessly through the parking lot.Authorities have not said if this robbery was connected to one that happened in Huntington Beach.

