ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinch County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Echols, Northern Ware, Southern Ware by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crisp, Dooly, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-24 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Crisp; Dooly; Sumter The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Dooly County in central Georgia Southeastern Sumter County in west central Georgia Western Crisp County in central Georgia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 504 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Early, or 10 miles southwest of Cordele, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cordele, Vienna, Cobb, Lamar, Fort Early, Drayton, Georgia Veterans Memorial St Pk, Richwood and Raines. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRISP COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Suwannee County in northern Florida Southeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bleckley, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Columbia, Dodge, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bleckley; Bulloch; Burke; Candler; Columbia; Dodge; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Laurens; Lincoln; McDuffie; Montgomery; Pulaski; Richmond; Screven; Tattnall; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Warren; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLECKLEY BULLOCH BURKE CANDLER COLUMBIA DODGE EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS GLASCOCK HANCOCK JEFFERSON JENKINS JOHNSON LAURENS LINCOLN MCDUFFIE MONTGOMERY PULASKI RICHMOND SCREVEN TATTNALL TELFAIR TOOMBS TREUTLEN WARREN WASHINGTON WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy