Tennessee State

Facebook censors Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s post about men competing in women’s sports

By Fox News
 4 days ago

Social media giant Facebook has censored a post shared by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., after she spoke out against biological males competing in women’s sports.

“Biological men have no place in women’s sports,” Blackburn wrote, linking to a donation page that called on conservatives to “fight back against Big Tech censorship.”

The post, which was shared to Blackburn’s personal Facebook page that has nearly 150,000 followers, was removed, according to Facebook, for violating “community standards on hate speech.”

“Your post didn’t follow our Community Standards on hate speech,” Facebook wrote in an alert to Blackburn. “No one else can see your post.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital regarding the censorship of the post, Blackburn said she refuses to be “silenced or threatened by Silicon Valley oligarchs.”

“Big Tech and the Democrats are colluding to radically transform America,” Blackburn said. “They want to silence and censor conservatives for speaking out against their woke agenda. It does not take a biologist to know the difference between a man and a woman, and I will not be silenced or threatened by Silicon Valley oligarchs. Biological men have no place in women sports.”

Blackburn, who garnered attention in March after she asked future Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to “provide a definition for the word woman,” has been a vocal supporter of protecting female sports in America and has repeatedly spoken out against biological males competing in them.

In an effort to highlight the problems surrounding female sports allowing biological males to compete, Blackburn interviewed Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who tied with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle NCAA swimming championships in April on the “Unmuted with Marsha” podcast.

Since taking office, Blackburn has opposed censorship in all forms from Big Tech companies like Facebook and Twitter.

Blackburn wrote a letter in July to President Biden slamming his administration’s collaboration with Facebook to rid the platform of COVID-19 vaccine “misinformation” and suggesting the work could violate the First Amendment.

“These revelations are deeply concerning,” the Tennessee Republican wrote in the letter. “The blatant actions by your administration to work with Big Tech companies to censor Americans’ free speech are shocking — and arguably a violation of the First Amendment.”

Fox News did not receive an immediate response from Facebook.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this article.

