44 injured, one dead in Gaylord tornado

UPDATE (9:15 P.M.) – Gaylord Mayor Todd Sharrard has confirmed that at least 44 people have been injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE (8:52 P.M.) – At least 35 people are injured and one person has died from Friday’s tornado, 6 News sister station 9 and 10 News confirmed,

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE (8:00 P.M.) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a statement on the damage in Gaylord and northern Michigan.

“We are monitoring the extreme weather situation in Gaylord and Northern Michigan closely. As Michigan State Police have noted, trees and power lines are down, and multiple homes and businesses have been damaged. The MSP urge Michiganders to avoid the Gaylord area. Emergency crews are responding to help residents and assess the damage. Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings remain in effect throughout Northern Michigan. Our thoughts are with the impacted communities and first responders and utility workers who are working hard to keep everyone safe. For up-to-date information and alerts, follow @mspnorthernmi .” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

UPDATE (5:38 P.M.) – 6 News has obtained photos of the tornado’s aftermath.

Multiple buildings and vehicles have experienced extensive damage.

The photos can be viewed below:













GAYLORD, Mich. (WLNS) – A ‘large and extremely dangerous tornado’ touched down in the area of Gaylord, Michigan on Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed.

The tornado was spotted near M-32 and Murner Rd, just west of downtown Gaylord.

At 3:46 NWS Gaylord issued a rare ‘Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning.’

NWS Gaylord also confirmed that heavy damage is being reported alongside egg-sized hail, which is roughly two-inches.

A damage survey team will likely be sent out this afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.