Gaylord, MI

44 injured, one dead in Gaylord tornado

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

UPDATE (9:15 P.M.) – Gaylord Mayor Todd Sharrard has confirmed that at least 44 people have been injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE (8:52 P.M.) – At least 35 people are injured and one person has died from Friday’s tornado, 6 News sister station 9 and 10 News confirmed,

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE (8:00 P.M.) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a statement on the damage in Gaylord and northern Michigan.

“We are monitoring the extreme weather situation in Gaylord and Northern Michigan closely. As Michigan State Police have noted, trees and power lines are down, and multiple homes and businesses have been damaged. The MSP urge Michiganders to avoid the Gaylord area. Emergency crews are responding to help residents and assess the damage. Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings remain in effect throughout Northern Michigan. Our thoughts are with the impacted communities and first responders and utility workers who are working hard to keep everyone safe. For up-to-date information and alerts, follow @mspnorthernmi .”
Governor Gretchen Whitmer

UPDATE (5:38 P.M.) – 6 News has obtained photos of the tornado’s aftermath.

Multiple buildings and vehicles have experienced extensive damage.

The photos can be viewed below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1zej_0flC7F3O00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49V7Wj_0flC7F3O00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tccXp_0flC7F3O00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XQQz_0flC7F3O00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loR1r_0flC7F3O00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8SCA_0flC7F3O00

GAYLORD, Mich. (WLNS) – A ‘large and extremely dangerous tornado’ touched down in the area of Gaylord, Michigan on Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed.

The tornado was spotted near M-32 and Murner Rd, just west of downtown Gaylord.

At 3:46 NWS Gaylord issued a rare ‘Particularly Dangerous Situation Tornado Warning.’

NWS Gaylord also confirmed that heavy damage is being reported alongside egg-sized hail, which is roughly two-inches.

A damage survey team will likely be sent out this afternoon.

HometownLife.com

Gaylord residents grapple with the aftermath of violent, rare tornado that left two dead

GAYLORD — With Haisley, her 18-month-old sister, on her back and a rake in her hand, Kennedy Robinson methodically raked at the rubble in front of her. The scene around Kennedy and Haisley was grim: an SUV with blown-out windows. A tangle of unrecognizable metal. Insulation strewn around the dusty ground. Kennedy's mother, Ashley Chipman, 39, cleared debris with her daughter in front of a destroyed Little Caesars Pizza shop.
Government Technology

Michigan Tornado Was EF3 With 150 MPH Winds, 17-Mile Path

(TNS) - The deadly tornado that touched down in Gaylord on Friday was an EF3 with winds reaching 150 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It was the first EF3 or greater in Michigan since 2012, when a twister ripped through the Dexter area. Gaylord’s tornado had a path of 16.6 miles, was active for 20 minutes and had a width at one point of 200 yards, according to the weather service’s Gaylord office on Saturday.
The Flint Journal

Displaced Gaylord families find shelter in church after tornado

GAYLORD, MI – After a tornado swept away Raymond Hinton’s living room, took part of the kitchen and impaled his mobile home with three trees, he had nowhere to go. Within hours of the Friday, May 20 tornado hitting Gaylord, the American Red Cross set up an emergency shelter at E-Free Church for any displaced residents.
UPI News

Michigan tornado killed 2, injured dozens, state police say

May 21 (UPI) -- A tornado that tore through northern Michigan killed two people and injured dozens others, state police said. Michigan State Police said two people died and 23 injured people were being treated at Gaylord-Otsego Memorial Hospital, according to the Detroit Free Press. Gaylord Mayor Todd Sharrard said an estimated 35 to 40 people sought treatment at area hospitals, according to WPBN-TV in Traverse City.
UPI News

Damaging tornado tears through northern Michigan

Heavy damage has been reported in Gaylord, Mich., after a large and extremely dangerous tornado was spotted in the area. A tornado warning was initially issued at 3:38 p.m. for Antrim and Otsego counties in Michigan, which included the city of Gaylord. About 10 minutes later, the tornado warning for...
WLNS

WLNS

