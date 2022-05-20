Sen. Bob Casey shares plan to solve baby formula shortage with PA parents

PITTSBURGH — Sen. Bob Casey met face-to-face today with parents struggling to find baby formula, and also outlined his plan to protect these parents and their infants. Casey says he’s introducing the Protect Infants From Formula Shortages bill, which is now heading to the president’s desk.

The senator says the act would specifically safeguard the availability of formula products by making manufacturers inform the Food and Drug Administration of potential supply issues, which would give the FDA time to prevent or prepare for potential shortages.

Casey says “We’ve got to make sure there’s some accountability as well. That gap of time is inexcusable where this was a known problem at that Michigan plant and changes weren’t made and action wasn’t taken until five months later.”

After getting a firsthand account of what it feels like to be a parent unable to feed a child, Casey said “I can’t even imagine when you have a shortage like that what that does to a parent.”

Manuel Laura’s daughter suffers from many conditions including short bowel syndrome. She is 6 years old and still needs formula. Laura says that without the correct formula, “She’s not going to be able to keep developing as a child and she won’t be able to grow and gain weight.”

He hopes Casey’s visit and face-to-face talk with parents like him will have an impact. “There’s nothing like hearing it firsthand from the people that are going through this experience to know what is going on.”

