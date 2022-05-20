ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinkercast brings Wow on Wheels experience to Denver

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
The #1 podcast for kids and their grown-ups is taking to the road with Wow on Wheels. Designed for children ages 6-11, Wow on Wheels is free of charge and adult supervision is required.

Mindy will be hosting a book signing on Saturday at 11am at Second Star to the Right Children’s Books (1455 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210)  for Wow in the World: Wow in the Wild , which she co-wrote with her podcast co-host Guy Raz. The WOW On Wheels ice cream truck turned mini-musueum will be there as well.

In addition to Wow on Wheels, Wow in the World is also presenting the Wow in The World Pop Up Party at Denver’s downtown Paramount Theater at 11:00 AM on Sunday, May 22. The ticketed event features hosts Guy Raz and Mindy Thomas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

