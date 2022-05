Lawsuit claims Alexandria has allowed toxic pollution in the Potomac for more than 45 years. The Potomac Riverkeeper Network is suing the city of Alexandria for allegedly allowing toxic chemicals to exist in the river for more than four decades, caused by a 19th-century gas plant that was powered by coal-derived natural gas. The discharges began during the redevelopment of the site in the 1970s. According to the lawsuit, the city’s attempts to fix the problem have yet to work. (Jacob Fenston / DCist)

