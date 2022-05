Capt. George Hastick (727-525-1005): Capt. George reports he’s finding all the snook he wants in Tampa Bay. He’s been working between downtown St. Pete north to the Howard Frankland Bridge along the Pinellas side of the bay. The fish are in the shade of mangroves when the water is high, moving out only when the tide drops. Live sardines have been a good bait. His anglers have taken fish to 33 inches, though most fish are between 20 and 26 inches. He’s been chumming with live sardines to get the bite going. The redfish are on both sides of the bay in the same region. They are scattered and running in small pods down to pairs, with undersized and slot fish the norm over the past week. Live sardines are working, though cut pinfish is what the reds want some days.

