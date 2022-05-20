ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFPL

UPDATE: U.S. Marshal kills a person in Louisville’s West End

By Yasmine Jumaa, John Boyle and Associated Press Staff
WFPL
WFPL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sn3w1_0flC4Hr300 Louisville Metro Police have released more information about the shooting death of a West End resident by U.S. Marshals on Friday.

The new statement said U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Sutcliffe Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood at around 8:45 a.m. Police said a deputy U.S. Marshal shot and killed the person after an “altercation.”

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the person who was fatally shot as 25-year-old Omari Cryer.

LMPD and U.S. Marshals shut down several streets in the area after the shooting. LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said the department was assisting with the scene and that the Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting. The PIU investigates potential crimes committed by law enforcement members.

This story has been updated.

Comments / 8

Related
Wave 3

Teenager shot in Louisville rushed to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Grand Avenue around 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting, according to spokesman Aaron Ellis, where they found a teen boy with a gunshot wound in his leg.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police officer injured chasing suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington police officer was taken to the hospital after being injured while running after a suspect, according to the department. Investigators say they received a tip about the whereabouts of a man who had several outstanding warrants. Police say they found the suspect in...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Name of man killed in Downtown Louisville shooting released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot in Downtown Louisville and later died on Tuesday night. Around 9:50 p.m. officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of West Chestnut Street, according to Officer Beth Ruoff, an LMPD spokeswoman .
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#West End#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#U S Marshal#Louisville Metro Police#Lmpd#Public Integrity Unit#Piu
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested for killing in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they've arrested the suspect who shot a man to death earlier this month in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 25-year-old Caleb Patrick Burns was arrested Wednesday and is charged with murder. A judge entered a not-guilty plea for him in court Thursday morning and set his bond at $250,000.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced for deadly Fayette Mall shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man who shot and killed a teenager at Fayette Mall two years ago has been sentenced. Xavier Hardin was sentenced to a total of 22 years Thursday. Hardin pleaded guilty to multiple charges including first-degree manslaughter. He shot and killed 17-year-old Kenneth Bottoms Jr. in August 2020. Two other people were hurt in that shooting.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

KSP: 14-year-old killed in crash on Western Kentucky Parkway

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating a single car crash in Grayson County that left one teenager dead Monday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. (CDT), KSP officers were called by the Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office to investigate a deadly crash that happened in the westbound lanes on Western Kentucky Parkway near the 91 mile-marker, the release said.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

West Louisville Shooting Victim Identified

Louisville Metro Police have released a statement after a man was killed by a deputy U.S. Marshal during an investigation on Friday. Louisville Metro Police Department said in their statement, the U.S. Marshals Task Force was attempting to serve a warrant on a suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Omari Cryer, around 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Avenue for domestic violence, strangulation and assault.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Gunshots fired at Louisville government building near Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gunshots were fired at a Louisville Metro government building near Old Louisville that houses Louisville Metro Police offices early Sunday morning. In an internal LMPD email obtained by WDRB, police say that several gunshots were fired at the Edison Center, at 701 West Ormsby Avenue, early Sunday morning. It was believed to be a drive-by shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s 8th homicide of May

WATCH | Wild Health still offering COVID-19 tests, encouraging vaccinations. Wild Health leaders say their partnership with UK HealthCare has ended but they still want to provide COVID-19 testing services to the community. County by County (5/24/2022) Updated: 22 hours ago. County by County (5/24/2022) WATCH | Hundreds of thousands...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Shooting in Elizabethtown under investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot in Elizabethtown Monday morning and rushed to the hospital. The shooting happened on Buford Lane around 8:30 a.m., Officer Chris Denham said. Officers were sent after reports of several gunshots. A man with at least one gunshot wound was found and rushed...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WTVQ

Jessamine Co. Sheriff, Kevin Corman, found dead inside home

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police confirm Jessamine County Sheriff, Kevin Corman, was found dead inside his home Sunday afternoon. According to KSP, troopers were called around 3:30 P.M. to the home on West Maple Street, belonging to Sheriff Corman for a person found dead inside. “It’s something you...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy