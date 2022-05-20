UPDATE: U.S. Marshal kills a person in Louisville’s West End

Louisville Metro Police have released more information about the shooting death of a West End resident by U.S. Marshals on Friday.

The new statement said U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Sutcliffe Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood at around 8:45 a.m. Police said a deputy U.S. Marshal shot and killed the person after an “altercation.”

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the person who was fatally shot as 25-year-old Omari Cryer.

LMPD and U.S. Marshals shut down several streets in the area after the shooting. LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said the department was assisting with the scene and that the Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting. The PIU investigates potential crimes committed by law enforcement members.

This story has been updated.