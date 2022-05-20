ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banning, CA

Central School teacher’s emergency situation under investigation

By DAVID JAMES HEISS, Record Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central Elementary School community in Banning suffered a shock Wednesday morning, May 18, which went on lockdown after a teacher reportedly attempted suicide. The incident occurred before school started, and did not happen in front of students. Students reported seeing blood...

