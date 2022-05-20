ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Six juveniles charged in man's shooting death in Kansas

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
Six young Kansas teenagers have been charged with shooting and killing a 19-year-old man at a park in suburban Kansas City.

The Johnson County District Attorney's office says it wants to try four of them, who are 14 years old, as adults.

The other two suspects are 13 and cannot be tried as adults under Kansas law. Marco Cardino, of Smithville, Missouri, was found shot to death inside his car on Saturday at a park in Olathe, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the shooting was the result of a marijuana purchase that “went horribly wrong.”

Comments / 6

Jeff Roberts
4d ago

obviously the teens were not white or it would've stated it in the article. so why show a white person in cuffs.

Reply(3)
4
