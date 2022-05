Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office have been investigating a theft at Toledo Town and Tackle that occurred on Sunday, March 20, 2022. The male suspect took two Lew's baitcast fishing reels, using what appears to be pliers or cutters to remove reels from the rods. The suspect replaced the rods on the shelf and put the reels into his waistband. The value of the two fishing combos is over $450.

SABINE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO