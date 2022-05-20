San Francisco archbishop bars Pelosi from receiving Communion over abortion stance

H ouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been barred from receiving Holy Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco because of her stance on abortion rights, according to a letter from the city's archbishop Friday.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said that because of her stance on abortion and recent calls to protect access to abortion at the federal level, Pelosi should not present herself to a priest for Communion at Mass, nor will any priest during Mass give her Communion.



"A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others," Cordileone said in the letter , according to The Pillar . "Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons ‘are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.'"

The letter marked an escalation between the Catholic Church, which claims abortion to be a "moral evil" in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, and the Catholic Democrats who have claimed the church has not been able to determine when life truly begins.

Pelosi previously said that her stance on abortion is not religious but about the freedom of women to make their own decisions on when to have a child.

“It isn’t about, ‘What is your religious belief?’ It’s, ‘What is the right of people to make their own decisions and the size and time or if they’re going to have a family?’ This really gets me burned up, in case you didn’t notice, because, again, I’m very Catholic. Devout, practicing, all of that. They would like to throw me out, but I’m not going, because I don’t want to make their day,” Pelosi said in March .

Cordileone said he has tried to reach out to Pelosi in the past to talk about her stance on abortion, but his letters and attempts at contact have gone unanswered. Prior to Friday's letter, his most recent letter was sent on April 7.