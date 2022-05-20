ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco archbishop bars Pelosi from receiving Communion over abortion stance

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfjCh_0flC3gpj00

H ouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been barred from receiving Holy Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco because of her stance on abortion rights, according to a letter from the city's archbishop Friday.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said that because of her stance on abortion and recent calls to protect access to abortion at the federal level, Pelosi should not present herself to a priest for Communion at Mass, nor will any priest during Mass give her Communion.


HONG KONG OFFICIALS RELEASE ROMAN CATHOLIC CARDINAL ON BAIL HOURS AFTER ARREST

"A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others," Cordileone said in the letter , according to The Pillar . "Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons ‘are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.'"

The letter marked an escalation between the Catholic Church, which claims abortion to be a "moral evil" in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, and the Catholic Democrats who have claimed the church has not been able to determine when life truly begins.

Pelosi previously said that her stance on abortion is not religious but about the freedom of women to make their own decisions on when to have a child.

“It isn’t about, ‘What is your religious belief?’ It’s, ‘What is the right of people to make their own decisions and the size and time or if they’re going to have a family?’ This really gets me burned up, in case you didn’t notice, because, again, I’m very Catholic. Devout, practicing, all of that. They would like to throw me out, but I’m not going, because I don’t want to make their day,” Pelosi said in March .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Cordileone said he has tried to reach out to Pelosi in the past to talk about her stance on abortion, but his letters and attempts at contact have gone unanswered. Prior to Friday's letter, his most recent letter was sent on April 7.

Comments / 14

Clifton Cribb
3d ago

while they're at it ,Biden is a devout catholic, so with his stance on abortion he should be denied communion also. but the bishop there is playing politics and not upholding the laws of the church.

Reply
4
Peter Pickering
3d ago

Pretty sure this lady gave up religion a long time ago !!! her comments and actions don't coincide with a person who puts God a head of a profit .

Reply
3
rob
4d ago

Wow, that look, she must be choking on the olive from her martini?

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Washington State
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Salvatore Cordileone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Abortion Rights#Archdiocese#Roman Catholic Cardinal#Universal Church#The Catholic Church#Catechism#The Catholic Democrats
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Fox News

MSNBC, CBS, ABC and more predict end to interracial marriage, civil rights after Roe v. Wade draft leak

Progressive pundits and their guests have repeatedly harped on a slippery slope argument regarding the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, arguing it could lead to outlawing interracial and same-sex marriage, contraceptives, and even reversing Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark civil rights ruling outlawing racial segregation in schools.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy