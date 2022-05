ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Passenger rail service to and from the New River Valley won’t start until 2026, but a second train serving Roanoke could begin operating this summer. Monday afternoon, members of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority Board were told the second train is likely to start in July, pending final agreement with Norfolk Southern and Amtrak. In the draft schedule presented to board members, the second train would leave Roanoke at 4:35 p.m. arriving in Washington, D.C. at 9:35 p.m.

