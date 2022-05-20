ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renville County, MN

Agenda for the May 24 Renville County Board meeting

 4 days ago

Virtual Board Meeting Instructions for those attending remotely:. Franklin CSG 1, LLC (Gaasch, Edward) – Conditional Use Permit (Solar Energy Conversion System) Resolution 23-22 Subsurface Sewage Treatment System (SSTS) Loan Program (SRF0335) Subsurface Sewage Treatment System (SSTS) Loan Program (SRF0335) – Amended Agreement. Resolution...

Redwood County Planning Commission Public Hearings

– NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING An Application for Conditional Use Permit has been filed by Celsie Piehl pursuant to Redwood County Code of Ordinances, Title XV, Section 153.142(A)(2). Ms. Piehl is proposing to operate a dog boarding kennel and breeding business on the following described real property: Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼ of SE ¼) of Section Thirty-three (33), Township One Hundred Ten (110) North, Range Thirty-four (34) West in Brookville Township, Redwood County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at an existing iron monument at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of said Section 33; thence South 89 degrees 58 minutes 16 seconds West, bearing based on Redwood County Coordinate System, along the South line of said Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) and along the centerline of the township road, as exists, a distance of 664.32 feet; thence North 01 degree 00 minutes 55 seconds West a distance of 735.09 feet; thence North 09 degrees 25 minutes 15 seconds East a distance of 307.55 feet to the centerline of an existing drainage ditch; thence South 37 degrees 21 minutes 11 seconds East, along existing ditch centerline, a distance of 74.29 feet; thence South 43 degrees 32 minutes 51 seconds East, along existing ditch centerline, a distance of 273.02 feet; thence South 49 degrees 10 minutes 19 seconds East, along existing ditch centerline, a distance of 109.23 feet; thence South 66 degrees 36 minutes 55 seconds East along existing ditch centerline, a distance of 316.44 feet, to the East line of said Southeast Quarter (SE ¼); thence South 02 degrees 01 minute 57 seconds East, along existing East line and along the centerline of the township road, as exists, a distance of 584.46 feet, to the point of beginning. A public hearing thereon will be held before the Redwood County Planning Commission at the Planning Commission meeting scheduled at 1:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 31st day of May, 2022, at the Board Room of the Redwood County Government Center located at 403 South Mill Street, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. If you have any comments or questions regarding this matter, please contact the Redwood County Environmental Office by telephone at (507) 637-4023, via email at [email protected], or in writing at Redwood County Environmental Office, P.O. Box 130, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. DATED: May 16, 2022 – NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING An Application for Extraction Interim Use Permit has been filed by Jared Maas on behalf of landowner John Zwach Revocable Living Trust et al, pursuant to Redwood County Code of Ordinances, Title XV, Sections 153.420 and 153.283. Mr. Maas is proposing to extract gravel material from/on the following described real property, situated in the County of Redwood, State of Minnesota, to wit: The Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section 13, Township 110 North, Range 39 West, Gales Township. A public hearing thereon will be held before the Redwood County Planning Commission at the Planning Commission meeting scheduled at 1:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 31st day of May, 2022, at the Board Room of the Redwood County Government Center located at 403 South Mill Street, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. If you have any comments or questions regarding this matter, please contact the Redwood County Environmental Office by telephone at (507) 637-4023, via email at [email protected], or in writing at Redwood County Environmental Office, P.O. Box 130, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. DATED: May 16, 2022 – NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING An Application for Extraction Interim Use Permit has been filed by Kevin Shoeberg of GWL Farms, Inc., pursuant to Redwood County Code of Ordinances, Title XV, Sections 153.420 and 153.283. GWL Farms, Inc. is proposing to extract, process, and stockpile gravel and sand material; reclaim asphalt and concrete; and temporarily operate concrete and asphalt batch plants, on the following described real property, situated in the County of Redwood, State of Minnesota, to wit: The North Half of the Northwest Quarter (N1/2 NW1/4) of Section 29, Township 110 North, Range 38 West, Johnsonville Township. A public hearing thereon will be held before the Redwood County Planning Commission at a meeting scheduled at 1:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 31st day of May, 2022, at the Board Room of the Redwood County Government Center located at 403 South Mill Street, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. If you have any comments or questions regarding this matter, please contact the Redwood County Environmental Office by telephone at (507) 637-4023, via email at [email protected], or in writing at Redwood County Environmental Office, P.O. Box 130, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. DATED: May 16, 2022 – NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING An Application for Conditional Use Permit has been filed by William Richards, of Wilder Pageant Inc., o/b/o Loose Gravel Music Festival and landowner Jeff Farber, pursuant to Redwood County Code of Ordinances, Title XV, Section 153.142. Mr. Richards is seeking to permit an annual music and camping festival on the following described real property, situated in the County of Redwood, State of Minnesota, to wit: The Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 NW1/4) except 3 acres to cemetery, Section 25, Township 109 North, Range 39 West, Springdale Township. A public hearing thereon will be held before the Redwood County Planning Commission at a meeting starting at 1:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 31st day of May, 2022, in the Board Room of the Redwood County Government Center, 403 South Mill Street, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. If you have any comments or questions regarding this matter, please contact the Redwood County Environmental Office by telephone at (507) 637-4023, via email at [email protected], or in writing at Redwood County Environmental Office, P.O. Box 130, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. DATED: May 16, 2022.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
City of Redwood Falls makes change to residential zoning

The Redwood Falls City Council introduced the proposed ordinance at the meeting held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. City Council will consider adopting the proposed ordinance at the next meeting being held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022:. ORDINANCE NO. 78, FOURTH SERIES. AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ZONING ORDINANCE. THE CITY COUNCIL...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Waite Park Approves Drive-Thru Plans for Potential New Restaurant

WAITE PARK -- A proposed restaurant in Waite Park has cleared a key hurdle. During Monday’s city council meeting, the council approved 4-1 to allow a drive-thru at one of the Gateway Center multi-tenant buildings. Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says the property owner has been working...
WAITE PARK, MN
Redwood County Court News for May 9 – 15

Ryan Clifford Daub, Ashland, Kentucky: felony burglary in the second degree, sentenced to correctional facility in St. Cloud for 28 months, stayed three years, local confinement 90 days, credit for three days time served, fees and fines $335. Donald Scott Bodine, Dalton: misdemeanor trucking regulation – seatbelt violation in a...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Primary In Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District Will Be Closely Watched

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s August primary will be a big one. One of the biggest contests is in the Fifth Congressional District where incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a challenge from former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels Federal officials, like members of Congress, have little say when it comes to local law enforcement matters. But that is not preventing candidates running in the Fifth District from weighing in on the future of the Minneapolis Police Department. Omar has been a supporter of the “defund the police” movement, and she was in favor of last year’s Minneapolis charter amendment that would have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mayo investing $4.2 million to expand, renovate Waseca hospital

Both graduates say they couldn’t have made it without the help and support of their mentors, teachers, spouses and families. Mayo Clinic weighs in on anxiety and depression in teens, Darian Leddy reports. Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT. Mayo Clinic weighs in on anxiety and depression...
WASECA, MN
#Software#Purchase Order#Wastewater#County Road#Renville County Board#Franklin#Llc#Ssts Rrb#Srf0335 Rrb#Srf0341#Farm Rite Equipment#Prime Resins#Hector Township Sap#Csah#Petition For Outlet
Hutchinson Firm Purchases Winona Gas Station

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Hutchinson, Minnesota-based firm has purchased a gas station in Winona. Sale documents indicate Rudra Mankato LLC. bought the Severson Sinclair gas station at 952 Mankato Ave. for $1.3 million. All land and buildings were included in the sale, and no new construction is planned.
WINONA, MN
Willmar man dies in Renville County rollover Monday afternoon

A Willmar man died in a Renville County rollover on Monday afternoon. On May 23, at about 12:46 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Renville Co Rd 11 and 160th Street, about three miles north of Sacred Heart.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Hector resident injured in Renville County collision Friday

A Hector resident was injured Friday when her car collided in Renville County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4:32 p.m. on May 20, two southbound vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 4 and 740th Avenue. One was a Mercury Montego driven by Ava Frances Schultz, age 18, who was transported to the Olivia hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Deer Crashes into Willmar Library

(Willmar, MN) - The peaceful tranquility of the Willmar Public Library was shattered Monday morning when a deer smashed through a window and ran around inside before leaving through the same window it entered. Head librarian Andrew Bregar says it happened around 12:30 p.m. Your browser does not support the...
WILLMAR, MN
Part of skull found along Minnesota River belongs to man from 8,000 years ago

Renville County authorities said they got quite a surprise after asking the FBI to help identify a partial skull found along the Minnesota River last summer. The bone turned up as the water receded during last summer's drought, and was spotted by passing kayakers. Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said his agency got the bone and turned it over to a medical examiner, and eventually to the FBI, wondering if it could be linked to a recent missing person case.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Community shows support for Busters Bar and Grill on final weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s been an eventful weekend at Busters Bar and Grill. The bar announced Saturday morning that the restaurant will permanently close after the weekend, with the owner of the building redeveloping the space, and relocation not being an option. After that, the restaurant remained full, with...
MANKATO, MN
Rochester driver injured in Blue Earth County collision

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester woman is hurt in a two-vehicle collision in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 3:46 pm Thursday at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 60 in Blue Earth County. Katee Irene Clough, 20 of Rochester, was driving west and James Lee Soulek, 75 of Le Center, was driving south when they crashed.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Michele Harazin

Michele Harazin, age 58 years young of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, May 20, 2022 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls with a livestream on St. Catherine’s Catholic Church YouTube page. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN

Community Policy