Elida, OH

Elida band program holds ‘Jazz Festival’

By Editorials
Lima News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIDA — The Elida high school and middle school bands will perform...

Lima News

Photos: Family fun at St. Rose Festival

Annica Alvarez smiles with excitement while she takes a turn on a ride at the St. Rose Festival on Sunday afternoon in Lima. The two-day festival came to an end Sunday. See more photos on LimaOhio.com.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Curtain Call summer concert series returns

LIMA — The “Curtain Call” summer concert series will feature live concerts with local artists from 5 to 7 p.m. starting June 16 on the Happy Daz Patio, behind the Lima Civic Center next to the Wingate by Wyndham, 175 W Market St., Lima. Admission is free at each concert and a full cash bar will be available.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Open auditions for the ‘Addams Family’ for Encore Theatre

LIMA — Encore Theatre will hold auditions for the “Addams Family” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday, June 2 at the Encore Theatre, 991 N. Shore Drive, Lima. Come prepared with 60 seconds of a song and dressed to dance. Leading roles...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

LCC to induct four into Hall of Fame

LIMA — Lima Central Catholic will celebrate the success of its 2022 capital campaign and induct four members to the Hall of Fame at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Lima Central Catholic High School, 720 S. Cable Road, Lima. The inductees include William Paul Gallagher (St. Rose, 1914,...
LIMA, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Elida, OH
Lima News

Keysor Memorial slated at Limaland Motorsports Park

LIMA — Limaland Motorsports Park will hold its “Keysor Memorial” race starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 at 1500 Dutch Hollow Road, Lima. Pits open at 4:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps begin at 6:30 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. For...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Apollo Career Center to host charity car show

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Apollo Career Center will host a charity car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26 at 3325 Shawnee Road, Lima. The event will include awards, drawings and raffles, door prizes and concessions. The cost for car entries is $10 each. Admission is free for spectators.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

St. Paul’s AME to hold rib dinner on June 3

LIMA — St. Paul AME Church will host a spare rib dinner and basement garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 at the St. Paul AME Church. The rib dinner menu contains pork spare ribs, choice of green beans or baked beans, and choice of potato salad or macaroni and cheese. The dinners will be be carry out only and sold from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost of each dinner is $12.50. Optional pound cake, lemon squares, and chocolate chip cookie desert items will be sold separately.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Red Door Gala benefit going public

LIMA — “The Door of Mercy might be splendidly red,” wrote Sister Mary Wickham in the poem “The Door of Mercy,” and upon it, “You only have to knock once, and you only have to knock lightly.”. Inspired by this poem, a charity event...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima K-Kids awarded honors

LIMA — K-Kids is the largest service organization for elementary school students, with more than 1,200 clubs worldwide. Several Kiwanis student clubs, advisers and one club officer in the Lima City Schools have received honors from Kiwanis International. The K-Kids at Freedom, Heritage and Unity elementary schools have been...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima schools early release times announced

LIMA — Lima schools has announced its early release times for its elementary and middle schools. Thursday will be the last day of classes, with students at North Middle School and West Middle School to be released at 1 p.m., students at South Science Technology Magnet to be released at 1:30 p.m., students at Liberty Arts Magnet, Freedom Elementary and Independence Elementary to be released at 1:45 p.m. and students at Heritage Elementary and Unity Elementary to be released at 2 p.m.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Bluffton Arts & Crafts Festival moves to new location

BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Arts & Crafts Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at 246 Cherry St., Bluffton. This Bluffton festival is one of the longest standing arts & crafts shows in Ohio, featuring arts and crafts vendors, face painting, food trucks and music. However, this year it has moved to a new location.
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

Youth For Change explores dance, history, leadership

LIMA — As part of an effort to invest in the lives of Allen County students, a Youth For Change summit was held Saturday at the Lima Public Library, connecting students with mentors in dance, community leadership, and black history. The event, sponsored by the City of Lima, The...
LIMA, OH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Lima News

Early strawberry season near Lima

LIMA — Following two years of diminished crops due to late spring frosts, this strawberry season is booming with blooming plants. The strawberry picking season in 2021 lasted just three days at JK Orchard and Farm, which began its pick-your-own strawberry business six years ago. Due to good weather, this year’s picking season arrived two weeks early, and co-owner Karen Wince expects it to last three weeks or longer.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Wapakoneta residents to hold community garage sales

WAPAKONETA — The first weekend in June is Wapakoneta’s annual community garage sales. Many open earlier in the week. Hours are set by each resident, Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Sale locations are advertised on the Facebook event page, bit.ly/3a6TV2r.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Lima Astronomical Society hosting viewing program all summer

LIMA — The Lima Astronomical Society will hold its free “Summer Viewing Program” starting at 9 p.m. each Friday night in June through September at Schoonover Observatory, Schoonover Park, 670 N. Jefferson St., Lima. The observatory will be open even if skies are cloudy for astronomy programs...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Car show and competition coming to Lima Auto Mall

LIMA — The Western Buckeye Region of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America and the Lima Auto Mall are sponsoring their second annual public car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Lima Auto Mall, 2200 N. Cable Road, Lima. The show is open...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

Three months after her harrowing experience on Blackwell’s Island, Amelia is settling back into her work at the nightclub and doing her best to come to terms with her new ability to commune with the spirit world. The last thing she wants to do is hunt another killer through the streets of Gilded Age New York. But when she and her brother Jonas discover the body—and spirit—of a young girl whose recent kidnapping electrified the city, Amelia’s resolve wavers.
Lima News

From our readers

Residents and staff at Lima Convalescent Home recently enjoyed a visit from the Jungle Island Zoo exotic petting zoo. Martha Sherrick enjoyed feeding a carrot to one of the goats.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Volunteers sought for Equestrian Therapy

CRIDERSVILLE — The Equestrian Therapy Program will hold a volunteer orientation and training session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 at Fassett Farm, 22532 Grubb/Bowsher Road, Cridersville. For more information on volunteering, visit etpfarm.org or email [email protected]
CRIDERSVILLE, OH

