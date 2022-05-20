Elida band program holds ‘Jazz Festival’

LIMA — St. Paul AME Church will host a spare rib dinner and basement garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 at the St. Paul AME Church. The rib dinner menu contains pork spare ribs, choice of green beans or baked beans, and choice of potato salad or macaroni and cheese. The dinners will be be carry out only and sold from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost of each dinner is $12.50. Optional pound cake, lemon squares, and chocolate chip cookie desert items will be sold separately.
