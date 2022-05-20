Duane Robben

– NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING An Application for Conditional Use Permit has been filed by Celsie Piehl pursuant to Redwood County Code of Ordinances, Title XV, Section 153.142(A)(2). Ms. Piehl is proposing to operate a dog boarding kennel and breeding business on the following described real property: Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼ of SE ¼) of Section Thirty-three (33), Township One Hundred Ten (110) North, Range Thirty-four (34) West in Brookville Township, Redwood County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at an existing iron monument at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of said Section 33; thence South 89 degrees 58 minutes 16 seconds West, bearing based on Redwood County Coordinate System, along the South line of said Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) and along the centerline of the township road, as exists, a distance of 664.32 feet; thence North 01 degree 00 minutes 55 seconds West a distance of 735.09 feet; thence North 09 degrees 25 minutes 15 seconds East a distance of 307.55 feet to the centerline of an existing drainage ditch; thence South 37 degrees 21 minutes 11 seconds East, along existing ditch centerline, a distance of 74.29 feet; thence South 43 degrees 32 minutes 51 seconds East, along existing ditch centerline, a distance of 273.02 feet; thence South 49 degrees 10 minutes 19 seconds East, along existing ditch centerline, a distance of 109.23 feet; thence South 66 degrees 36 minutes 55 seconds East along existing ditch centerline, a distance of 316.44 feet, to the East line of said Southeast Quarter (SE ¼); thence South 02 degrees 01 minute 57 seconds East, along existing East line and along the centerline of the township road, as exists, a distance of 584.46 feet, to the point of beginning. A public hearing thereon will be held before the Redwood County Planning Commission at the Planning Commission meeting scheduled at 1:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 31st day of May, 2022, at the Board Room of the Redwood County Government Center located at 403 South Mill Street, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. If you have any comments or questions regarding this matter, please contact the Redwood County Environmental Office by telephone at (507) 637-4023, via email at [email protected], or in writing at Redwood County Environmental Office, P.O. Box 130, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. DATED: May 16, 2022 – NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING An Application for Extraction Interim Use Permit has been filed by Jared Maas on behalf of landowner John Zwach Revocable Living Trust et al, pursuant to Redwood County Code of Ordinances, Title XV, Sections 153.420 and 153.283. Mr. Maas is proposing to extract gravel material from/on the following described real property, situated in the County of Redwood, State of Minnesota, to wit: The Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section 13, Township 110 North, Range 39 West, Gales Township. A public hearing thereon will be held before the Redwood County Planning Commission at the Planning Commission meeting scheduled at 1:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 31st day of May, 2022, at the Board Room of the Redwood County Government Center located at 403 South Mill Street, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. If you have any comments or questions regarding this matter, please contact the Redwood County Environmental Office by telephone at (507) 637-4023, via email at [email protected], or in writing at Redwood County Environmental Office, P.O. Box 130, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. DATED: May 16, 2022 – NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING An Application for Extraction Interim Use Permit has been filed by Kevin Shoeberg of GWL Farms, Inc., pursuant to Redwood County Code of Ordinances, Title XV, Sections 153.420 and 153.283. GWL Farms, Inc. is proposing to extract, process, and stockpile gravel and sand material; reclaim asphalt and concrete; and temporarily operate concrete and asphalt batch plants, on the following described real property, situated in the County of Redwood, State of Minnesota, to wit: The North Half of the Northwest Quarter (N1/2 NW1/4) of Section 29, Township 110 North, Range 38 West, Johnsonville Township. A public hearing thereon will be held before the Redwood County Planning Commission at a meeting scheduled at 1:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 31st day of May, 2022, at the Board Room of the Redwood County Government Center located at 403 South Mill Street, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. If you have any comments or questions regarding this matter, please contact the Redwood County Environmental Office by telephone at (507) 637-4023, via email at [email protected], or in writing at Redwood County Environmental Office, P.O. Box 130, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. DATED: May 16, 2022 – NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING An Application for Conditional Use Permit has been filed by William Richards, of Wilder Pageant Inc., o/b/o Loose Gravel Music Festival and landowner Jeff Farber, pursuant to Redwood County Code of Ordinances, Title XV, Section 153.142. Mr. Richards is seeking to permit an annual music and camping festival on the following described real property, situated in the County of Redwood, State of Minnesota, to wit: The Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 NW1/4) except 3 acres to cemetery, Section 25, Township 109 North, Range 39 West, Springdale Township. A public hearing thereon will be held before the Redwood County Planning Commission at a meeting starting at 1:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 31st day of May, 2022, in the Board Room of the Redwood County Government Center, 403 South Mill Street, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. If you have any comments or questions regarding this matter, please contact the Redwood County Environmental Office by telephone at (507) 637-4023, via email at [email protected], or in writing at Redwood County Environmental Office, P.O. Box 130, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. DATED: May 16, 2022.

