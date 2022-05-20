ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan, MN

Duane Robben

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuane Robben, 66, of Morgan died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home in Morgan. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Morgan with burial to follow in St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation will...

Michele Harazin

Michele Harazin, age 58 years young of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, May 20, 2022 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls with a livestream on St. Catherine’s Catholic Church YouTube page. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Catherine “Katie” Lingl,

Catherine “Katie” Lingl, age 94, of Olivia, MN passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Olivia Hospital surrounded by her family after having suffered a severe stroke on Monday, May 16, 2022 while working with her flower beds. Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. Joe Steinbeisser as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bird Island. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bird Island, Renville County Hospice, and Choices Pregnancy Center in Redwood Falls. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
OLIVIA, MN
Redwood County Court News for May 9 – 15

Ryan Clifford Daub, Ashland, Kentucky: felony burglary in the second degree, sentenced to correctional facility in St. Cloud for 28 months, stayed three years, local confinement 90 days, credit for three days time served, fees and fines $335. Donald Scott Bodine, Dalton: misdemeanor trucking regulation – seatbelt violation in a...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Redwood County Planning Commission Public Hearings

– NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING An Application for Conditional Use Permit has been filed by Celsie Piehl pursuant to Redwood County Code of Ordinances, Title XV, Section 153.142(A)(2). Ms. Piehl is proposing to operate a dog boarding kennel and breeding business on the following described real property: Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼ of SE ¼) of Section Thirty-three (33), Township One Hundred Ten (110) North, Range Thirty-four (34) West in Brookville Township, Redwood County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at an existing iron monument at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of said Section 33; thence South 89 degrees 58 minutes 16 seconds West, bearing based on Redwood County Coordinate System, along the South line of said Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) and along the centerline of the township road, as exists, a distance of 664.32 feet; thence North 01 degree 00 minutes 55 seconds West a distance of 735.09 feet; thence North 09 degrees 25 minutes 15 seconds East a distance of 307.55 feet to the centerline of an existing drainage ditch; thence South 37 degrees 21 minutes 11 seconds East, along existing ditch centerline, a distance of 74.29 feet; thence South 43 degrees 32 minutes 51 seconds East, along existing ditch centerline, a distance of 273.02 feet; thence South 49 degrees 10 minutes 19 seconds East, along existing ditch centerline, a distance of 109.23 feet; thence South 66 degrees 36 minutes 55 seconds East along existing ditch centerline, a distance of 316.44 feet, to the East line of said Southeast Quarter (SE ¼); thence South 02 degrees 01 minute 57 seconds East, along existing East line and along the centerline of the township road, as exists, a distance of 584.46 feet, to the point of beginning. A public hearing thereon will be held before the Redwood County Planning Commission at the Planning Commission meeting scheduled at 1:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 31st day of May, 2022, at the Board Room of the Redwood County Government Center located at 403 South Mill Street, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. If you have any comments or questions regarding this matter, please contact the Redwood County Environmental Office by telephone at (507) 637-4023, via email at [email protected], or in writing at Redwood County Environmental Office, P.O. Box 130, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. DATED: May 16, 2022 – NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING An Application for Extraction Interim Use Permit has been filed by Jared Maas on behalf of landowner John Zwach Revocable Living Trust et al, pursuant to Redwood County Code of Ordinances, Title XV, Sections 153.420 and 153.283. Mr. Maas is proposing to extract gravel material from/on the following described real property, situated in the County of Redwood, State of Minnesota, to wit: The Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section 13, Township 110 North, Range 39 West, Gales Township. A public hearing thereon will be held before the Redwood County Planning Commission at the Planning Commission meeting scheduled at 1:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 31st day of May, 2022, at the Board Room of the Redwood County Government Center located at 403 South Mill Street, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. If you have any comments or questions regarding this matter, please contact the Redwood County Environmental Office by telephone at (507) 637-4023, via email at [email protected], or in writing at Redwood County Environmental Office, P.O. Box 130, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. DATED: May 16, 2022 – NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING An Application for Extraction Interim Use Permit has been filed by Kevin Shoeberg of GWL Farms, Inc., pursuant to Redwood County Code of Ordinances, Title XV, Sections 153.420 and 153.283. GWL Farms, Inc. is proposing to extract, process, and stockpile gravel and sand material; reclaim asphalt and concrete; and temporarily operate concrete and asphalt batch plants, on the following described real property, situated in the County of Redwood, State of Minnesota, to wit: The North Half of the Northwest Quarter (N1/2 NW1/4) of Section 29, Township 110 North, Range 38 West, Johnsonville Township. A public hearing thereon will be held before the Redwood County Planning Commission at a meeting scheduled at 1:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 31st day of May, 2022, at the Board Room of the Redwood County Government Center located at 403 South Mill Street, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. If you have any comments or questions regarding this matter, please contact the Redwood County Environmental Office by telephone at (507) 637-4023, via email at [email protected], or in writing at Redwood County Environmental Office, P.O. Box 130, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. DATED: May 16, 2022 – NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING An Application for Conditional Use Permit has been filed by William Richards, of Wilder Pageant Inc., o/b/o Loose Gravel Music Festival and landowner Jeff Farber, pursuant to Redwood County Code of Ordinances, Title XV, Section 153.142. Mr. Richards is seeking to permit an annual music and camping festival on the following described real property, situated in the County of Redwood, State of Minnesota, to wit: The Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 NW1/4) except 3 acres to cemetery, Section 25, Township 109 North, Range 39 West, Springdale Township. A public hearing thereon will be held before the Redwood County Planning Commission at a meeting starting at 1:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 31st day of May, 2022, in the Board Room of the Redwood County Government Center, 403 South Mill Street, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. If you have any comments or questions regarding this matter, please contact the Redwood County Environmental Office by telephone at (507) 637-4023, via email at [email protected], or in writing at Redwood County Environmental Office, P.O. Box 130, Redwood Falls, MN 56283. DATED: May 16, 2022.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Willmar man dies in Renville County rollover Monday afternoon

A Willmar man died in a Renville County rollover on Monday afternoon. On May 23, at about 12:46 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Renville Co Rd 11 and 160th Street, about three miles north of Sacred Heart.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Hector resident injured in Renville County collision Friday

A Hector resident was injured Friday when her car collided in Renville County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 4:32 p.m. on May 20, two southbound vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 4 and 740th Avenue. One was a Mercury Montego driven by Ava Frances Schultz, age 18, who was transported to the Olivia hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
City of Redwood Falls makes change to residential zoning

The Redwood Falls City Council introduced the proposed ordinance at the meeting held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. City Council will consider adopting the proposed ordinance at the next meeting being held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022:. ORDINANCE NO. 78, FOURTH SERIES. AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ZONING ORDINANCE. THE CITY COUNCIL...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
