Wellington girls win Class 4A track regional in El Dorado… 10 athletes head to state

Help wanted: Sumner Mental Health Center Children’s Case Manager. Sumner Mental Health Center, a team-oriented community, family-friendly community mental health center located in Wellington, Kansas, has an opening for an energetic, self-motivated Children’s Case Manager to work with children/youth and their families. Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in a human service field, along with computer/EMR, writing and communication skills, or an Associate’s Degree with social service experience. Background check required, along with Kansas driver’s license and motor vehicle insurance for use of fleet vehicles. Competitive salary, 403(b) with 10% employer contribution, health/dental/vision/disability/life insurance, Paid Time Off, holidays, and other benefits are available.

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO