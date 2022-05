(Eaton, OH)--The Board of Directors of the Preble County Pork Festival has released an update. Last month, the Board announced that the festival would be cancelled this year due to factors like increasing maintenance costs and the lack of volunteers. That brought about a huge public response for calls to find a solution. A new statement indicates that the festival remains cancelled but that a special meeting with vendors has taken place. A public meeting has been set for June 9 to discuss the details of that meeting.

EATON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO