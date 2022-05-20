Opelika police searching woman who allegedly stole $800 in merchandise from store

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Opelika Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify a woman suspected of third-degree theft.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, described as a black female with two-tone braids, leaving the Ulta Cosmetics with over $800 in merchandise on May 17. The suspect was seen wearing a black facemask, black jacket and a brown romper bodysuit.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, call the OPD at 334-705-5220.

