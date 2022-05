Following a report that the U.S. Census undercounted the state of Illinois, government leaders were quick to proclaim that Illinois is growing, but others disagree. According to their Post Enumeration survey, Illinois’ population was undercounted by nearly 2%, the equivalent of 250,000 people. That's a swing of 268,000 people from the previous Census report showing 18,000 fewer people in the state. The results do not change the official population numbers of Illinois, nor do they affect congressional reapportionment. Illinois lost a congressional seat following the 2020 Census because of population decline.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO